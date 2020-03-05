The Hoosier Daily: March 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Joey Brunk returns to form as Indiana fends off Minnesota
Indiana backcourt pushes the tempo in 72-67 win over Minnesota
Instant Reaction: Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Minnesota
WATCH: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 72-67 win over Minnesota
WATCH: Kevin Peoples introduced as new Indiana DL coach
WATCH: Jeff Mercer, players react to Indiana's 17-2 victory over Purdue
Instant reaction: Indiana 17, Purdue 2
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Registration is open for this weekend's chance to win two tickets to every Thursday Big Ten Tournament game.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 4, 2020
Passcode is kept to https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh subscribers until the weekend nears. Only about 90 spots left!
DETAILS: https://t.co/VwjrIhoPO6 #iubb pic.twitter.com/HscYQRCtlc
Box score from Indiana's win over Minnesota #iubb pic.twitter.com/b112ekyd5G— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 5, 2020
Harry Crider honored for having the highest GPA on the football team, and in no way is that surprising. Dude's smart. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 5, 2020
A strikeout in the seventh inning ends the game.— D.J. Fezler (@DJFezler) March 4, 2020
Indiana defeats Purdue 17-2 to bring its record to 7-3 on the season. #iubase
Mike DeBord back at Michigan as an analyst https://t.co/xz3E7ghPDJ— MLive (@MLive) March 4, 2020
So if #iubb ends up as the 11 seed and results hold to form in the conference, there's a potential path through the BTT that would go Nebraska -> Iowa -> Illinois -> Maryland— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) March 5, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: Joey Brunk's big night vs. Minnesota would have made 'Big Joe' proud -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball's win over Minnesota provides a blueprint for any potential March run -- Indianapolis Star
INDIANA BESTS MINNESOTA, 72-67 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Joey Brunk keeps plugging away, sparks Indiana to a desperately needed win -- The Athletic
Joey Brunk back at his best, bringing physicality and energy in Minnesota win -- Inside The Hall
Video: Richard Pitino reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Minnesota -- Inside The Hall
Joey Brunk flexes his patience throughout IU men's basketball season -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball keeps tournament hopes alive in 72-67 win over Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s big men commanded the spotlight. Rob Phinisee made the important plays. -- The Hoosier Network
IU baseball hammers Purdue with big first inning -- Indianapolis Star
IU baseball wins 17-2 against Purdue in seven innings -- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers Pummel Purdue 17-2 in Nonconference Game -- Hoosier Maven
Indiana Baseball’s dominates Purdue in home opener -- The Hoosier Network
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.