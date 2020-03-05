News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 5

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Joey Brunk returns to form as Indiana fends off Minnesota

Indiana backcourt pushes the tempo in 72-67 win over Minnesota

Instant Reaction: Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Minnesota

WATCH: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 72-67 win over Minnesota

WATCH: Kevin Peoples introduced as new Indiana DL coach

WATCH: Jeff Mercer, players react to Indiana's 17-2 victory over Purdue

Instant reaction: Indiana 17, Purdue 2

Latest on Rodney McGraw

Chance to win Big Ten Tournament tickets (Part 2)

Doyel: Joey Brunk's big night vs. Minnesota would have made 'Big Joe' proud -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball's win over Minnesota provides a blueprint for any potential March run -- Indianapolis Star

INDIANA BESTS MINNESOTA, 72-67 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Joey Brunk keeps plugging away, sparks Indiana to a desperately needed win -- The Athletic

Joey Brunk back at his best, bringing physicality and energy in Minnesota win -- Inside The Hall

Video: Richard Pitino reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Minnesota -- Inside The Hall

Joey Brunk flexes his patience throughout IU men's basketball season -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball keeps tournament hopes alive in 72-67 win over Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana’s big men commanded the spotlight. Rob Phinisee made the important plays. -- The Hoosier Network

IU baseball hammers Purdue with big first inning -- Indianapolis Star

IU baseball wins 17-2 against Purdue in seven innings -- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers Pummel Purdue 17-2 in Nonconference Game -- Hoosier Maven

Indiana Baseball’s dominates Purdue in home opener -- The Hoosier Network

{{ article.author_name }}