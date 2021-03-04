TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 4th

The Hoosier Daily: March 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
A season sweep of the Hawkeyes ✅— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 3, 2021
8⃣-straight wins ✅ pic.twitter.com/JrD2MgseCX
The #IUBase rotation for the first weekend of the season... pic.twitter.com/xVCXc3kH2S— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 3, 2021
🗣I-U RELAY. 👏👏@_brendanburns | #IUSD pic.twitter.com/Y1HkCZDuYG— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 4, 2021
15th #B1G Win 💪 pic.twitter.com/rPnVYiOwy1— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 4, 2021
Next Stop → Fayetteville, Ark. 😎— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 3, 2021
📝: https://t.co/cWbl56R71H#IUTF | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/dh86Yy95CY
Final: Lawrence North 75, Cathedral 63.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) March 4, 2021
CJ Gunn was terrific all night, leading all scorers w/ 26 pts on 10/13 FG and 6 rebounds. Nearly unstoppable in transition and really good mid-range pull ups tonight. #iubb https://t.co/Jh9oFWNklq
IU is in the top 7 for a four-star, 6-foot-10 forward in the 2022 class. #iubb https://t.co/NIKSqwKbBx— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 4, 2021
Headlines
NO. 10 IU WOMEN KEEP THEIR COOL IN WIN OVER IOWA-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU volleyball continues search for first home win this weekend against Maryland-- Indiana Daily Student
No. 24 IU women’s soccer readies for ranked matchup at No. 13 Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Baseball Ready for Start of Season-- IU Athletics
No. 8 Indiana Claims Three Medals, Remains in Second Place-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
