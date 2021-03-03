TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: March 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
St. Louis athlete reacts to Indiana offer
Four-star Tay’Shawn Trent set to announce Wednesday
Trey Galloway's rollercoaster season doesn't diminish his promise
Indiana falters late in 64-58 loss to Michigan State
After The Game With Todd Leary
WATCH: Archie Miller, Rob Phinisee react to Michigan State loss
Tweets of the Day
The coaches & media agree...#iuwbb in the top 10 in both major polls this week ⚪️🔴#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/enOd0yvXhI— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 2, 2021
Officially invited to the @NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/n6vtnql24r— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 2, 2021
↓ Latest @USTFCCCA 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝 𝙻𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚜 𝚁𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚘𝚗 rankings ↓— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 2, 2021
𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟 » No. 1
𝕄𝕖𝕟 » No. 3#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/hOeM8FTGZk
March 2, 2021
Ali's been doing Ali things 🌠#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/3TebYEV5Fr— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 3, 2021
800 Freestyle Relay | Another 🥉 for Indiana!#IUSD pic.twitter.com/lbwSlDLmNk— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 2, 2021
Headlines
IU's NCAA tournament hopes continue to sink like a stone as Hoosiers fall below .500-- Indy Star
Three Things: Michigan State 64, Indiana 58-- Crimson Quarry
IU women’s soccer receives recognition with weekly awards, first national ranking since 2009-- Indiana Daily Student
Seniors Forbes, Kopel Earn Big Ten Weekly Honor Awards-- IU Athletics
No. 8 Hoosiers in Second at B1G Championships-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.