The Hoosier Daily: March 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Scott aims to show breakaway speed at Pro Day
Tuttle working as the starter during spring practice
Recruiting starts immediately for Mike Woodson
Tweets of the Day
We can feel the love. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/TPBZjWkyqY— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 30, 2021
March 30 is a pretty good day for @IndianaMBB 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/hR7azrRq7K— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 30, 2021
A Don Fischer exclusive with Coach Mike Woodson debuts tonight on Facebook Live.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
Three straight? Three straight! #IUMS pic.twitter.com/ixABHFfH0c— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 30, 2021
Golden Goal ✅— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 30, 2021
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week ✅
Have a week, @ryanwitt23! pic.twitter.com/PbQTawRe24
Headlines
Woodson: 'I’m going to beg' Jackson-Davis to stay -- IndyStar
An oral history of 1981 IU's national title -- IndyStar
IU women run into team that does what it does, but better -- IndyStar
IU men’s basketball guard Al Durham transfers to Providence
7 former IU football players prepare for Pro Day, NFL Draft
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
