 The Hoosier Daily: March 31st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 31st

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Scene on TheHoosier

Tuesday Update: Team Notes

Scott aims to show breakaway speed at Pro Day

Tuttle working as the starter during spring practice

Recruiting starts immediately for Mike Woodson

Bob Knight on Mike Woodson: 'He will do an excellent job'

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Woodson: 'I’m going to beg' Jackson-Davis to stay -- IndyStar

An oral history of 1981 IU's national title -- IndyStar

IU women run into team that does what it does, but better -- IndyStar

IU men’s basketball guard Al Durham transfers to Providence

-- Indiana Daily Student

7 former IU football players prepare for Pro Day, NFL Draft

-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}