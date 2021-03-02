TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: March 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Big Ten schools hold Ashton Craig’s interest
Joey Brunk remains open about a potential return to Indiana next season
WATCH: Joey Brunk talks rehab, potential return to Indiana next year
Florida DB talks interest in Indiana
Serving community, becoming 'real life superhero' up next for Verdell Jones
𝙏𝙤𝙥 🔟#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/BZiCz7bu2D— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 1, 2021
Here to 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠. pic.twitter.com/DkzyQ9nVP3— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 2, 2021
.@kenzieholmes_ earns another spot on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll! 👏 #iuwbb— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 1, 2021
⚪️ 20.0 ppg.
🔴 8.5 rpg.
⚪️ 4.5 bpg.
🔴 65.2 FG %
⚪️ 90.9 FT % pic.twitter.com/rMQzBHfNxR
#TFW #IUBase plays this weekend... pic.twitter.com/V1vyif5Rko— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 1, 2021
Now, the men get a crack at the B1G title!https://t.co/UGyUNqZok8 pic.twitter.com/yyS5rK0v94— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 1, 2021
#iubase in Spring Training today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 1, 2021
⚾️ @aslegers (#Angels): Hold (1), 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
⚾️ @caleb_baragar (#SFGiants): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
⚾️ @hart_attack_kid (#RedSox): 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Joey Brunk weighs another year at IU after being sidelined by back injury-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN ENTER TOP-10 FOR THE FIRST TIME-- Hoosier Sports Report
2021 Indiana Baseball Preview: The Outfield-- Crimson Quarry
Desperate IU looking to snap skid at Michigan State-- The Herald Bulletin
IU men’s swim seeks to continue winning streak going into Big Ten championships-- Indiana Daily Student
‘Locked In’ – IU Football Keeps Pushing Under Wellman-- IU Athletics
NOTES: Hoosiers Visit Michigan State on Tuesday Night-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
