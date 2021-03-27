The Hoosier Daily: March 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Khristian Lander becomes sixth Hoosier to enter transfer portal
What I'm Hearing - IU Coaching Search
Hot Board 6.0: Indiana men's basketball coaching search
Tweets of the Day
Finished the Fight!#IUMT | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/MpkA1m7IV9— Indiana Men's Tennis (@IndianaMTennis) March 26, 2021
Nothing is given. Everything is earned. #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/Q4iEnKckKB— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 27, 2021
BACK-2-BACK!@ajcapo_99 | #IUSD pic.twitter.com/MxK2AaNe7s— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 27, 2021
10-2. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/c2irNWDDUu— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 26, 2021
T6 | Clear the bases. 8-2 Hoosiers.@paul_toetz | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/eQVK6FzLgu— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 26, 2021
T5 | Two-run double? Yes sir. @JordanFucci | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/J9L8PEDvYp— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 26, 2021
Headlines
Doyel: IU players flock to portal as coach search revisits familiar name -- IndyStar
How Indiana basketball changed course 50 years ago -- IndyStar
Ex-team manager now a superfan for IU women at NCAA tournament -- Indy Star
Big Ten Powers Meet in Ann Arbor -- IU Athletics
Capobianco Cruises to Back-to-Back Gold Medals -- IU Athletics
