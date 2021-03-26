 The Hoosier Daily: March 26th
The Hoosier Daily: March 26th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

IU looks to extend conference lead in upcoming series versus Michigan State

IU freshman forward Jordan Geronimo enters transfer portal

Layne looking forward to being back with defense in 2021

Sheridan getting more accustomed to being OC in year two

Florida Man: Pros, cons of Indiana coaching candidates

Headlines

Who is Mr. Basketball? A look at the race going into state finals -- IndyStar

Heat add Victor Oladipo in trade with Rockets -- IndyStar

COMMENTARY: IU WOMEN MAKE THE MOST OF OPPORTUNITY-- Hoosier Sports Report

NOTES: Indiana Baseball Heads to Michigan State this Weekend -- IU Athletics

Big Ten Indiana Invitational No. 1 On The Docket For The Hoosiers -- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

{{ article.author_name }}