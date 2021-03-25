The Hoosier Daily: March 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
2023 Georgia LB Denzel Moore commits to Indiana
Race Thompson becomes fourth Hoosier to enter transfer portal
Thomas Allen working his way back following hip injury
Parker Stewart becomes newest Indiana guard to enter transfer portal
Tweets of the Day
How 𝙎𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙏 it is! ⚪️🔴#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/vNGSxG1PmL— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 24, 2021
Feel refreshed, Coach @TeriMoren? pic.twitter.com/jhhewBdyhM— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 24, 2021
See you in East Lansing. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/shezJAoPo3— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 24, 2021
Run it back. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/kT9h8DEpCO— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 24, 2021
💪💪💪 #IUBase pic.twitter.com/0fInLB1i1x— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 23, 2021
Headlines
Race Thompson is third IU player to enter transfer portal -- IndyStar
IU women look to advance past NCAA's second round for first time -- IndyStar
IU WOMEN MAKE HISTORY WITH 2ND-ROUND NCAA WIN -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU volleyball rested, ready to face Illinois in final away match -- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten to allow fans at spring sporting events-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
