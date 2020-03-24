Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Source confirms Indiana kicker Nate Snyder has submitted his name into the transfer portal. #iufb

Will Patterson is the new Lawrence Central football coach. Patterson, a former assistant at Lawrence Central, has been head coach at Tech for the past two years. Patterson played at Indiana from 2006-09.

Updated Archie Miller stats after his 3rd season coaching #iubb : Overall (Big Ten) Record: 55-43 (26-32) Home: 42-16 (18-11) Away: 8-25 (8-21) Avg. PPG: 71.63 (66.96) Avg. Points allowed per game: 68.26 (68.64) Final KenPom rankings each year: 2018: 71st 2019: 52nd 2020: 34th

ON THIS DAY-2002: The Hoosiers shoot a blistering 15/19 from 3pt range to beat Kent State 81-69 and reach their first NCAA Final Four since 1992. @CoachDaneFife would go for 17 pts while Kyle Hornsby added 16. Hornsby’s game-used jersey. #iubb @IndianaMBB @JarradOdle @tapak_ryan pic.twitter.com/Ks40ZF3gzb

Will Patterson named new football coach at Lawrence Central -- Indianapolis Star

Q & A: Class of 2020 Bloomington South guard and IU signee Anthony Leal -- Inside The Hall

With HS season cut short, Leal now looking ahead to IU -- The Herald Bulletin

That's a Wrap: Rob Phinisee -- Inside The Hall

ON MARCH 23 IN IU HISTORY: INDIANA FLASHES TO FINAL FOUR -- Hoosier Sports Report

This Date in Hoosier History: IU Defeats Kent State With Three-Point Barrage to Reach 2002 Final Four -- The Daily Hoosier