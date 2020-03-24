News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 07:16:35 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 24

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
Seen on TheHoosier

Two New Orleans offers signal widening recruiting net for IU in South

The latest on Rodney McGraw

Nate Snyder enters name into transfer portal

Jordan Hulls joins Indiana Sports Beat

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Will Patterson named new football coach at Lawrence Central -- Indianapolis Star

Q & A: Class of 2020 Bloomington South guard and IU signee Anthony Leal -- Inside The Hall

With HS season cut short, Leal now looking ahead to IU -- The Herald Bulletin

That's a Wrap: Rob Phinisee -- Inside The Hall

ON MARCH 23 IN IU HISTORY: INDIANA FLASHES TO FINAL FOUR -- Hoosier Sports Report

This Date in Hoosier History: IU Defeats Kent State With Three-Point Barrage to Reach 2002 Final Four -- The Daily Hoosier

----

{{ article.author_name }}