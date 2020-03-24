The Hoosier Daily: March 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Two New Orleans offers signal widening recruiting net for IU in South
Nate Snyder enters name into transfer portal
Tweets of the Day
Source confirms Indiana kicker Nate Snyder has submitted his name into the transfer portal. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 23, 2020
Will Patterson is the new Lawrence Central football coach. Patterson, a former assistant at Lawrence Central, has been head coach at Tech for the past two years. Patterson played at Indiana from 2006-09.— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 23, 2020
Updated Archie Miller stats after his 3rd season coaching #iubb: Overall (Big Ten)— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 23, 2020
Record: 55-43 (26-32)
Home: 42-16 (18-11)
Away: 8-25 (8-21)
Avg. PPG: 71.63 (66.96)
Avg. Points allowed per game: 68.26 (68.64)
Final KenPom rankings each year:
2018: 71st
2019: 52nd
2020: 34th
ON THIS DAY-2002: The Hoosiers shoot a blistering 15/19 from 3pt range to beat Kent State 81-69 and reach their first NCAA Final Four since 1992. @CoachDaneFife would go for 17 pts while Kyle Hornsby added 16. Hornsby’s game-used jersey. #iubb @IndianaMBB @JarradOdle @tapak_ryan pic.twitter.com/Ks40ZF3gzb— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) March 23, 2020
Headlines
Will Patterson named new football coach at Lawrence Central -- Indianapolis Star
Q & A: Class of 2020 Bloomington South guard and IU signee Anthony Leal -- Inside The Hall
With HS season cut short, Leal now looking ahead to IU -- The Herald Bulletin
That's a Wrap: Rob Phinisee -- Inside The Hall
ON MARCH 23 IN IU HISTORY: INDIANA FLASHES TO FINAL FOUR -- Hoosier Sports Report
This Date in Hoosier History: IU Defeats Kent State With Three-Point Barrage to Reach 2002 Final Four -- The Daily Hoosier
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.