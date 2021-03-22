The Hoosier Daily: March 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Ranking Power Five teams based on QB development
Expectations high for Hoosiers in 2021
Tweets of the Day
We have unfinished business.#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/PXsYljaTO6— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 22, 2021
A quick stop at Club Kev's San Antonio Location @CoachKevinKono #iuwbb | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/SniFY5hhzV— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 21, 2021
Building calluses. Playing with an edge!! pic.twitter.com/QsfDhIKn9M— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) March 20, 2021
Your Hoosiers take the win. pic.twitter.com/JwVpzXWosk— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 21, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 22, 2021
🏀 @VicOladipo (#Rockets): 23 pts (9-15 FG, 4-8 3FG), 5 rebs, 6 asts, 2 stls
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 17 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts, 3 stls
Headlines
Justin Smith transferring from IU to Arkansas 'best decision I've ever made.' -- IndyStar
Waiting the hardest part for IU women in San Antonio -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU baseball wins 2 of 3 games against Purdue this weekend -- Indiana Daily Student
Gilliland wins diving title, IU women's swim and dive finishes 15th at NCAA Championships -- Indiana Daily Student
Ready To Roll – Dreams and Desperation Amid IU’s NCAA Tourney Drive -- IU Athletics
----
