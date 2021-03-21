The Hoosier Daily: March 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
B5 | 🔥 from the freshman.@kipjfougerousse | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/GEk4nEWu56— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 20, 2021
B4 | All ⚾️.@gmacciocchi | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/yF2VVhaJha— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 20, 2021
Hoosiers in the house ⚪️🔴#iuwbb | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/0FT98QqLd7— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 20, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 21, 2021
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 21 pts, 6 asts
🏀 @RoJoJr (#Fethiye🇹🇷): 18 pts, 5 rebs
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 15 pts, 3 rebs
🏀 @Mcswain_Jr21 (@Biisonit🇫🇮): 14 pts, 4 rebs, 4 stls
We see the resemblance. pic.twitter.com/cRulthYxtN— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) March 20, 2021
Headlines
Whatever his flaws, Kelvin Sampson a reminder IU can still be a winner -- IndyStar
Triple-Double Berger helps IU Women Taste Success -- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers’ Win Streak Snapped by Purdue, 8-5 -- IU Athletics
Indiana Women’s Soccer Hosts Wisconsin -- IU Athletics
No. 13 Indiana Water Polo Falls at No. 2 Stanford -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
