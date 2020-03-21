The Hoosier Daily: March 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
🚨UPSET ALERT🚨— 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT SIMULATION (@NCAAsim2020) March 20, 2020
Indiana is Sweet Sixteen bound! The Hoosiers upset Seton Hall 82-72! Myles Powell struggles from three, shooting 1/9. Indiana will play the winner of SDSU/Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen! #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/Ai3Uj81SUo
To the Eagles fans and organization, thank you for embracing me with nothing but love. Although it was short lived, I enjoyed my time and I have nothing but love for you Philly❤️. pic.twitter.com/yklhI6OKMm— Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) March 20, 2020
Headlines
IHSAA names Paul Neidig as its next commissioner, taking over for retiring Bobby Cox -- Indianapolis Star
Dan Dakich under investigation for comments on Scottsburg basketball coach firing -- Indianapolis Star
ON MARCH 20 IN IU BASKETBALL HISTORY: KNIGHT OVER CHANEY -- Hoosier Sports Report
That's a Wrap: Jerome Hunter -- Inside The Hall
The Greatest IU Basketball Player of All-Time Bracket: Intro and play-in games -- Inside The Hall/Assembly Call
The Progress Has Been Slow But Steady Through Three Seasons Under Archie Miller -- The Daily Hoosier
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.