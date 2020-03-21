Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🚨UPSET ALERT🚨 Indiana is Sweet Sixteen bound! The Hoosiers upset Seton Hall 82-72! Myles Powell struggles from three, shooting 1/9. Indiana will play the winner of SDSU/Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen! #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/Ai3Uj81SUo

To the Eagles fans and organization, thank you for embracing me with nothing but love. Although it was short lived, I enjoyed my time and I have nothing but love for you Philly❤️. pic.twitter.com/yklhI6OKMm

IHSAA names Paul Neidig as its next commissioner, taking over for retiring Bobby Cox -- Indianapolis Star

Dan Dakich under investigation for comments on Scottsburg basketball coach firing -- Indianapolis Star

ON MARCH 20 IN IU BASKETBALL HISTORY: KNIGHT OVER CHANEY -- Hoosier Sports Report

That's a Wrap: Jerome Hunter -- Inside The Hall

The Greatest IU Basketball Player of All-Time Bracket: Intro and play-in games -- Inside The Hall/Assembly Call

The Progress Has Been Slow But Steady Through Three Seasons Under Archie Miller -- The Daily Hoosier