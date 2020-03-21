News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 21

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Baumgart: March Musings

Eric Gordon Sr talks Indiana AAU hoops on ISB


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IHSAA names Paul Neidig as its next commissioner, taking over for retiring Bobby Cox -- Indianapolis Star

Dan Dakich under investigation for comments on Scottsburg basketball coach firing -- Indianapolis Star

ON MARCH 20 IN IU BASKETBALL HISTORY: KNIGHT OVER CHANEY -- Hoosier Sports Report

That's a Wrap: Jerome Hunter -- Inside The Hall

The Greatest IU Basketball Player of All-Time Bracket: Intro and play-in games -- Inside The Hall/Assembly Call

The Progress Has Been Slow But Steady Through Three Seasons Under Archie Miller -- The Daily Hoosier

----

{{ article.author_name }}