The Hoosier Daily: March 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Hot Board: Indiana men's basketball coaching search
IU seeks to end seven game home stand by continuing winning streak
Several Hoosiers moving up NFL Draft projection boards
Trayce Jackson-Davis named third-team All-American by NABC
Florida's Mizell has Hoosiers down as his top program
Tweets of the Day
Saying hey from the bubble 👋 #iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/inuAWyJcJv— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 18, 2021
Here comes the BOOM 💥!#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/OAwWFRSLJ5— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2021
👊 Cooper Bybee— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 17, 2021
👊 @JoeyBrunk
👊 @MichaelShipp04
👊 @Unkle44Artty pic.twitter.com/0cdgPJ6SYI
Another day, another honor for @TrayceJackson.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 18, 2021
More: https://t.co/Og0QGlqVfF pic.twitter.com/P865DzMSfH
Coming to Bart Kaufman Field this weekend... #IUBase | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/7kxrnLtQBc— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 18, 2021
Headlines
Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson returns to Assembly Hall. What if he hadn't left IU? -- Indy Star
IU’s Rikkoi Brathwaite named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year -- Indiana Daily Student
NOTES: Indiana Baseball Hosts Purdue -- IU Athletics
No. 9 Indiana to Play Rutgers on Friday -- IU Athletics
Baseball notebook: Mercer adjusting to life away from the park -- Crimson Quarry
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.