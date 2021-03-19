 The Hoosier Daily: March 19th
The Hoosier Daily: March 19th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

Hot Board: Indiana men's basketball coaching search

IU seeks to end seven game home stand by continuing winning streak

Several Hoosiers moving up NFL Draft projection boards

Trayce Jackson-Davis named third-team All-American by NABC

Florida's Mizell has Hoosiers down as his top program


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson returns to Assembly Hall. What if he hadn't left IU? -- Indy Star

IU’s Rikkoi Brathwaite named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year -- Indiana Daily Student

NOTES: Indiana Baseball Hosts Purdue -- IU Athletics

No. 9 Indiana to Play Rutgers on Friday -- IU Athletics

Baseball notebook: Mercer adjusting to life away from the park -- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

