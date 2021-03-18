TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 18th

The Hoosier Daily: March 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Florida WR Kye Stokes talks Indiana
Indiana's roster creates enticing opportunity for coaching candidates
IU's Jackson-Davis named Third Team All-American by USBWA
Tweets of the Day
🙌🙌🙌 #IUBase pic.twitter.com/QSoTPdDQpJ— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 17, 2021
🇺🇸🏀 Congrats, TJD! pic.twitter.com/JqPVFIP4dg— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 17, 2021
.@kenzieholmes_ named @AP All-American honorable mention ⚪️🔴 #iuwbb https://t.co/t8weLikHU2 pic.twitter.com/oKglecLNAB— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 17, 2021
1000% Committed! #LEO⚪️🔴 Let’s get to work! @coachryanhansen @CoachWrightIU @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/QToUWxYxtd— Julian Kameristy🦍 (@JKameristy) March 17, 2021
#iuwbb assistant coach @IUCoachAsh named to @WBCA1981 Thirty Under 30 👏https://t.co/9JGXsDVDyw pic.twitter.com/ZtOOzGhTI2— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 17, 2021
Moving 🆙📈#RowIU | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/GclYfg0emr— Indiana Rowing (@IndianaRowing) March 17, 2021
Headlines
Trayce Jackson-Davis future undecided: 'I want to see who they are going to bring in.'-- Indy Star
HOLMES FIRST AP ALL-AMERICAN IN IU WOMEN’S HISTORY-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s cross country finishes 26th, women 19th at NCAA Championships-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Nabs Four All-America Nods on Night One-- IU Athletics
Record 61 Hoosiers Earn Winter Academic All-Big Ten Honors-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.