The Hoosier Daily: March 16

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Arkansas transfer RB will reschedule visit to Indiana

Fort Wayne 2022 LB reacts to Indiana junior day visit

2022 in-state shaping up nicely

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU classes online for semester, residence halls to close, Little 500 canceled -- Indiana Daily Student

Little 500 canceled for first time in history due to coronavirus -- Indiana Daily Student

NCAA president Mark Emmert on why the coronavirus led to cancellations -- ESPN

NCAA: No brackets for canceled tournaments -- ESPN

NFL players approve collective bargaining agreement, ushering in new era of 17-game regular season -- Indianapolis Star

Final bracketology of 2020 -- CBS Sports

