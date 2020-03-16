The Hoosier Daily: March 16
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Arkansas transfer RB will reschedule visit to Indiana
Fort Wayne 2022 LB reacts to Indiana junior day visit
Tweets of the Day
Indiana makes it as an 11 seed, and not the play-in. #iubb https://t.co/WssWOaWSdv— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 15, 2020
What’s up Tucson 🤩 #BearDown 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/THV6ucBYJe— Bendu yeaney (@Benduyeaney1) March 15, 2020
I'm sure there are folks that'll think this is stupid, but oh well! One Shining Moment, 2019-20 #iubb Hoosiers edition. (video courtesy of IU Athletics). https://t.co/65YzZXXM7P— Tony Adragna (@CoachAdragna) March 15, 2020
CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020
For the first time in its 70-year history, the Little 500 has been canceled.— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 16, 2020
BREAKING: @IndianaUniv President Michael McRobbie announced via email tonight the university will conduct the remainder of spring semester classes entirely online.— Emma Atkinson (@emmameg) March 16, 2020
Headlines
IU classes online for semester, residence halls to close, Little 500 canceled -- Indiana Daily Student
Little 500 canceled for first time in history due to coronavirus -- Indiana Daily Student
NCAA president Mark Emmert on why the coronavirus led to cancellations -- ESPN
NCAA: No brackets for canceled tournaments -- ESPN
NFL players approve collective bargaining agreement, ushering in new era of 17-game regular season -- Indianapolis Star
Final bracketology of 2020 -- CBS Sports
