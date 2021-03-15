TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 15th

The Hoosier Daily: March 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Zach Carpenter settling into role with Hoosiers
WATCH: IU pitching coach Justin Parker, McCade Brown talk Brown's 16 K's
Michigan WR Tommy McIntosh has Hoosiers high on list
IU's Grant Richardson hits walk-off home run in 6-5 victory over Penn State
Tweets of the Day
B7 | Walk-off winner. 😤@Grantr_1 | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/v18Sjz6aqi— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 14, 2021
B11 | WALK. https://t.co/PnnsIQUTQk 😍 @brookebenson00 | #IUSoftball pic.twitter.com/NTDsSORM7h— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) March 14, 2021
Bring out the brooms! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/eGwFBcSt8K— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 14, 2021
Home, sweet home. #IUMS https://t.co/oYx5Gd6pJN pic.twitter.com/gFAjURUFu1— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 14, 2021
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 14, 2021
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 17 pts, 4 rebs
🏀 @Mcswain_Jr21 (@Biisonit🇫🇮): 16 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
🏀 Evan Fitzner (#Ankara🇹🇷): 16 pts, 7 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 15 pts, 4 asts
🏀 @RoJoJr (#Fethiye🇹🇷): 15 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts
Top 12 #LLE 🕊 @NextUpSwaps pic.twitter.com/2heoBM0Rd2— Iam_G.Gaines3️⃣ (@GregoryGaines03) March 14, 2021
On to the next one. 🧹 pic.twitter.com/FKjUGXnXj9— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 14, 2021
Headlines
Antwaan Randle El's stardom for the Hoosiers leads to career as NFL player, coach-- Indy Star
IU softball swept by Northwestern, sweeps Rutgers over weekend-- Indiana Daily Student
Early doubles point, quick start in singles help IU men’s tennis sweep Purdue on Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Completes Four Game Sweep of Penn State-- IU Athletics
Second Varsity 8 Sweeps Competition As No. 11 IU Closes Out Oak Ridge Cardinal Invite-- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Set For Season Finale At NCAA Cross Country Championships-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
