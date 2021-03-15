 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 15th
The Hoosier Daily: March 15th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Scene on TheHoosier

Zach Carpenter settling into role with Hoosiers

WATCH: IU pitching coach Justin Parker, McCade Brown talk Brown's 16 K's

Michigan WR Tommy McIntosh has Hoosiers high on list

IU's Grant Richardson hits walk-off home run in 6-5 victory over Penn State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Antwaan Randle El's stardom for the Hoosiers leads to career as NFL player, coach-- Indy Star

IU softball swept by Northwestern, sweeps Rutgers over weekend-- Indiana Daily Student

Early doubles point, quick start in singles help IU men’s tennis sweep Purdue on Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Completes Four Game Sweep of Penn State-- IU Athletics

Second Varsity 8 Sweeps Competition As No. 11 IU Closes Out Oak Ridge Cardinal Invite-- IU Athletics

Hoosiers Set For Season Finale At NCAA Cross Country Championships-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

