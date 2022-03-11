The Hoosier Daily: March 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Watch: Extended game highlights of Indiana's win over No. 1 seed Illinois
With win, Indiana surely secures first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016
Brad Underwood: 'That should definitely solidify them' in NCAA Tournament
Strong second half from Trayce Jackson-Davis pushes Indiana past Illinois
Hoosiers changing narrative, finding success in closing out games late
Postgame Q&A: Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson
Postgame Wrap-up with Kyler and Keegan: Illinois
Jackson-Davis rejuvenated in postseason rematch win over top-seed Illinois
Everything Illinois said following 65-63 loss to Indiana
Live Game Thread: Indiana vs Illinois - Big Ten Tournament
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Brathwaite Advances to Final on First Day of NCAA Championships - IU Athletics
Baseball Drops Pitcher's Duel at Troy - IU Athletics
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. #16/15 Illinois - IU Athletics
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. #16/15 Illinois - IU Athletics
Indiana Punches Ticket to Big Ten Semifinal - IU Athletics
----
