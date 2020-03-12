The Hoosier Daily: March 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Takeaways from Indiana's postseason win over Nebraska
Instant Reaction: Indiana 89, Nebraska 64
High-tier 2022 QB target meets with Nick Sheridan on unofficial visit
After The Game with Todd Leary
TRANSCRIPT: Archie Miller talks to media following Big Ten Tournament win
Tweets of the Day
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
First, the NCAA barred fans from NCAA Tournament games.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 11, 2020
Now, the Big Ten has announced it will bar fans from the rest of the Big Ten Tournament beginning Thursday. #iubb https://t.co/YqlP2gGG1E
BREAKING: NBA suspends season indefinitely.— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) March 12, 2020
Media was just informed that Nebraska will not be attending the postgame press conference. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
"The NBA probably just put the sporting world on hold."— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
Archie Miller said he was informed of the NBA's suspension when he walked off the floor and said he and the team are preparing to play Thursday vs. Penn State. #iubb
Indiana players will not speak to the media.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
Archie Miller said he wants to get them to the hotel as quickly as possible. #iubb
Fred Hoiberg diagnosed with influenza A (common cold). He’s back at the team hotel, per release. pic.twitter.com/VQu9U7y3mE— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: IU beats Nebraska on craziest — and maybe final — day of the college basketball season -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS BEST NEBRASKA AT B1G TOURNEY, 89-64 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Big Ten Tournament fans react to coronavirus effect on attendance -- Indiana Daily Student
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg Released From Hospital -- The Daily Hoosier
IU baseball wins 6-2 against Cincinnati to end 3-game losing streak -- Indiana Daily Student
Platt claims important midweek victory over Cincinnati in first career start -- The Hoosier Network
