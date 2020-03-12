News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 12

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
Seen on TheHoosier

Takeaways from Indiana's postseason win over Nebraska

Instant Reaction: Indiana 89, Nebraska 64

High-tier 2022 QB target meets with Nick Sheridan on unofficial visit

After The Game with Todd Leary

Catch up with Calbert Cheaney

TRANSCRIPT: Archie Miller talks to media following Big Ten Tournament win

Bracketology: Where Indiana stands the morning of the BTT

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Doyel: IU beats Nebraska on craziest — and maybe final — day of the college basketball season -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS BEST NEBRASKA AT B1G TOURNEY, 89-64 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Big Ten Tournament fans react to coronavirus effect on attendance -- Indiana Daily Student

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg Released From Hospital -- The Daily Hoosier

IU baseball wins 6-2 against Cincinnati to end 3-game losing streak -- Indiana Daily Student

Platt claims important midweek victory over Cincinnati in first career start -- The Hoosier Network

----

