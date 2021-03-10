TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 10th

The Hoosier Daily: March 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Tom Allen on Michael Penix: 'We expect him to be ready to start the season'
Tom Allen, Hoosiers ready for start of spring practice
Trayce Jackson-Davis earns All-Big Ten honors
Mullen ready for leadership to take next step for Indiana's defense
Tweets of the Day
9⃣in both major polls heading into the postseason#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/mUO4RCjB0p— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 9, 2021
⚪️ All-B1G First Team (media)— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 9, 2021
🔴 All-B1G Second Team (coaches) pic.twitter.com/8UHtXxTv1R
Not done yet. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WpRpOQ84QZ— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 9, 2021
Ready to get to it. pic.twitter.com/YukYlnRXrY— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 9, 2021
🇺🇸 All-American honors for TJD. pic.twitter.com/xRQ6baDux7— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 9, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 10, 2021
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 6 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 @dj_white3 (@BKBasketbol🇹🇷): 5 pts
🏀 @RoJoJr (#Fethiye🇹🇷): 4 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
March 9, 2021
Headlines
Trayce Jackson-Davis rises above IU basketball's woes with first-team All-Big Ten honors-- Indy Star
IU women's basketball, Keyanna Warthen find happiness together-- Indy Star
FRYFOGLE SEIZES CHANCE TO RETURN TO IU, BUILD ON LAST SEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s golf finishes in ninth place at Spartan Collegiate on Tuesday-- Indiana Daily Student
VanDevender Secures NCAA Championships Bid on Final Day of Zones-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.