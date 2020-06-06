Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

The updated Rivals150 for the 2022 class was released yesterday. Tons of IU interest/offers from top to bottom included. #iubb



All outlined here: https://t.co/fXbiEpT6DV via @IndianaRivals — Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 5, 2020

Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University #Gohoosier pic.twitter.com/yGy0u0L2Mw — Bruce Thornton (@Bruce2T_) June 5, 2020

Episode 4 of The Last Minute.



🏀 Talking with @CodyZeller about his most memorable game ➝ brought to you by @IUCreditUnion. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 5, 2020

Headlines

NEW COMMIT BERRY “A STEAL” FOR IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report HOOSIERS ADD RB HOWLAND TO 2021 CLASS-- Hoosier Sports Report 3-star Illinois athlete commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry 17 Hoosiers slated to play in Grand Park Summer league-- Crimson Quarry Unshaken – Allen Positions Football Program For Any Challenge-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines