{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: June 6th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

2022 Michigan DE Davonte Miles seeing recruitment take off early

Fuzzy Zoeller talks The Masters and IU's new golf course

2021 RB Trenten Howland commits to Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

NEW COMMIT BERRY “A STEAL” FOR IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report

HOOSIERS ADD RB HOWLAND TO 2021 CLASS-- Hoosier Sports Report

3-star Illinois athlete commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry

17 Hoosiers slated to play in Grand Park Summer league-- Crimson Quarry

Unshaken – Allen Positions Football Program For Any Challenge-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NCAA hits Oklahoma State men's basketball with a postseason ban following federal investigation and trial-- Yahoo Sports

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100M in fight for racial equality, social justice: 'Black lives matter'-- Yahoo Sports

Memorial Tournament gets Ohio governor's green light to allow fan attendance-- ESPN

