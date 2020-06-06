The Hoosier Daily: June 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Michigan DE Davonte Miles seeing recruitment take off early
Fuzzy Zoeller talks The Masters and IU's new golf course
Tweets of the Day
The updated Rivals150 for the 2022 class was released yesterday. Tons of IU interest/offers from top to bottom included. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 5, 2020
All outlined here: https://t.co/fXbiEpT6DV via @IndianaRivals
Respect my decision! Happy birthday mom 🔴⚪️ #Leo @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/Yj13zQLKz0— T🌪 (@HowlandTrenten) June 5, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University #Gohoosier pic.twitter.com/yGy0u0L2Mw— Bruce Thornton (@Bruce2T_) June 5, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University🔴⚪️ @coach_peoples @CoachAllenIU @EDGEASSASSINS @BillyEmbody @SWiltfong247 @samspiegs @Perroni247 @Q_Johnson22 @DemetricDWarren @therealkwat @gabrieldbrooks @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/7bvmhK4ZSD— Gharin Stansbury (@GharinStansbury) June 5, 2020
Episode 4 of The Last Minute.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 5, 2020
🏀 Talking with @CodyZeller about his most memorable game ➝ brought to you by @IUCreditUnion.
Headlines
NEW COMMIT BERRY “A STEAL” FOR IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report
HOOSIERS ADD RB HOWLAND TO 2021 CLASS-- Hoosier Sports Report
3-star Illinois athlete commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry
17 Hoosiers slated to play in Grand Park Summer league-- Crimson Quarry
Unshaken – Allen Positions Football Program For Any Challenge-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NCAA hits Oklahoma State men's basketball with a postseason ban following federal investigation and trial-- Yahoo Sports
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100M in fight for racial equality, social justice: 'Black lives matter'-- Yahoo Sports
Memorial Tournament gets Ohio governor's green light to allow fan attendance-- ESPN
