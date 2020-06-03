News More News
The Hoosier Daily: June 3rd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Kevin Warren Speaks on George Floyd, Discussions of College Sports for Fall

Recruiting News and Notes: Indiana Elite Opening Practice

2020 IU Football Positions Preview: Running back

Charlie Miller talks his new academy, Bob Knight and more

Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests: 

Former Indiana Women's Basketball Player, Amanda Cahill and CNHI Sports Indiana's Kevin Brockway

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines 

ROBERTS FITTING IN ON IU COACHING STAFF-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU BASKETBALL RELEASES VIDEO MESSAGE ON FLOYD-- Hoosier Sports Report

Glass speaks out about Floyd killing; outlines how IU Athletics is reacting-- Crimson Quarry

IU schedules basketball opener-- The Herald Bulletin

Bond with Allen led new safeties coach to IU-- The Herald Bulletin

IU women’s tennis team records No. 19 recruiting class-- Indiana Daily Student

Back Home – Jovan Swann Seeks to Make Most of IU Opportunity-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NFL chief medical officer says he's 'still very optimistic we’ll be playing football in the fall' despite coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports

Sources: Proposed date for Game 7 of NBA Finals is Oct. 12-- ESPN

Broncos coach Vic Fangio says racism, discrimination aren't prevalent in NFL-- ESPN

Oklahoma State's Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for coronavirus after Tulsa protest-- ESPN

----

