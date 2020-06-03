The Hoosier Daily: June 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Kevin Warren Speaks on George Floyd, Discussions of College Sports for Fall
Recruiting News and Notes: Indiana Elite Opening Practice
2020 IU Football Positions Preview: Running back
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Former Indiana Women's Basketball Player, Amanda Cahill and CNHI Sports Indiana's Kevin Brockway
Tweets of the Day
New IU safeties coach Jason Jones is excited to be reunited with Tom Allen and looking to bring play-making to the Hoosiers next season #iufb https://t.co/CUG3S8g5ai— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 2, 2020
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/vFrwl49k39— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 2, 2020
✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 2, 2020
Racism, in no way, shape or form, can be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/YZWUJ4MoFN
“[Trey] Kaufman already looks a lot more athletic this year.”— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 2, 2020
Indiana Elite had its first practice of the summer over the weekend and https://t.co/gF5TH0xw5a has some tidbits about some of Indiana’s top targets. #iubb
More: https://t.co/94ck485c4B via @IndianaRivals
Updated Rivals150 is out for the 2021 class. Tons of movement for Indiana targets. IU’s lone commit Logan Duncomb checks in at No. 142 (+1). #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 2, 2020
Full rankings: https://t.co/OcUkN7aEAy
Love each other.#LEO: A core value of who we are. pic.twitter.com/jMu2uOMHkG— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) June 3, 2020
Grateful to have this platform and the ability to speak my heart. I choose to march with my brothers and sisters in the pursuit of equality. 🖤— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) June 3, 2020
“The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” -Robert F. Kennedy #blm pic.twitter.com/mdidu5OINv
1. Bill Garrett— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) June 3, 2020
Garrett was the first African-American player to play in the B1G. Garrett, who earned All-America honors as a senior, was the Big Ten's only African American player during his college career. No other Big Ten program was willing to go where the Hoosiers had gone. pic.twitter.com/1Wa3z9umo9
Found these people painting a mural of #ChrisBeaty at Vermont and Talbot, the same intersection where he was shot and killed Saturday night. I’m told he lived at the apartment right here, and had come outside to help someone being robbed by rioters. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/iZa4pGJKdk— Brett Kast (@brettkast) June 2, 2020
Headlines
ROBERTS FITTING IN ON IU COACHING STAFF-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU BASKETBALL RELEASES VIDEO MESSAGE ON FLOYD-- Hoosier Sports Report
Glass speaks out about Floyd killing; outlines how IU Athletics is reacting-- Crimson Quarry
IU schedules basketball opener-- The Herald Bulletin
Bond with Allen led new safeties coach to IU-- The Herald Bulletin
IU women’s tennis team records No. 19 recruiting class-- Indiana Daily Student
Back Home – Jovan Swann Seeks to Make Most of IU Opportunity-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NFL chief medical officer says he's 'still very optimistic we’ll be playing football in the fall' despite coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports
Sources: Proposed date for Game 7 of NBA Finals is Oct. 12-- ESPN
Broncos coach Vic Fangio says racism, discrimination aren't prevalent in NFL-- ESPN
Oklahoma State's Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for coronavirus after Tulsa protest-- ESPN
