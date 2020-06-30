TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 30th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Highest passing grade vs each coverage among returning QBs: Cover 1: Sam Howell - 92.5 Cover 2: Trevor Lawrence - 94.9 Cover 3: Michael Penix Jr - 92.9 Cover 4: Dustin Crum - 92.0 pic.twitter.com/OumUXHf1ho

Fresh new digs for our Freshmen: @anthonyl3al & @JordanGeronimo2 pic.twitter.com/lv2uY0UQsY

Former #IUBB player, Glen Butte ('57-'58 team), also a member of the Milan '54 team that inspired the movie "Hoosiers" passed away this past Saturday. His family started a GoFundMe in his honor with donations going to the Milan '54 Museum. Please consider a donation if you can.

So, two things: 1) Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo have moved in. 2) These are not dorms. They're off-campus apartments. Which opens up a couple of separate, interesting threads. #iubb https://t.co/PAFR3vKIMt

GLASS RECEIVES PRESIDENT’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE, SET TO RETIRE TOMORROW-- Hoosier Sports Report

Back to work: A look at which Hoosiers are heading to summer camp-- Crimson Quarry

IU Health physician gives advice about staying safe while exercising-- Indiana Daily Student

Fred Glass awarded President’s Medal for Excellence before retirement-- Indiana Daily Student

High Expectations -- Michael Penix Jr. Poised for Big Season-- IU Athletics

Wittenbrink Honored as July Scholar-Athlete of the Month-- IU Athletics