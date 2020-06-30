TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 30th

The Hoosier Daily: June 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
#ThankYouFred ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/QUaiYvFfIq— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) June 29, 2020
Highest passing grade vs each coverage among returning QBs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 29, 2020
Cover 1: Sam Howell - 92.5
Cover 2: Trevor Lawrence - 94.9
Cover 3: Michael Penix Jr - 92.9
Cover 4: Dustin Crum - 92.0 pic.twitter.com/OumUXHf1ho
Fresh new digs for our Freshmen: @anthonyl3al & @JordanGeronimo2 pic.twitter.com/lv2uY0UQsY— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 29, 2020
Former #IUBB player, Glen Butte ('57-'58 team), also a member of the Milan '54 team that inspired the movie "Hoosiers" passed away this past Saturday. His family started a GoFundMe in his honor with donations going to the Milan '54 Museum. Please consider a donation if you can.— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) June 29, 2020
So, two things:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) June 29, 2020
1) Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo have moved in.
2) These are not dorms. They're off-campus apartments. Which opens up a couple of separate, interesting threads. #iubb https://t.co/PAFR3vKIMt
Headlines
GLASS RECEIVES PRESIDENT’S MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE, SET TO RETIRE TOMORROW-- Hoosier Sports Report
Back to work: A look at which Hoosiers are heading to summer camp-- Crimson Quarry
IU Health physician gives advice about staying safe while exercising-- Indiana Daily Student
Fred Glass awarded President’s Medal for Excellence before retirement-- Indiana Daily Student
High Expectations -- Michael Penix Jr. Poised for Big Season-- IU Athletics
Wittenbrink Honored as July Scholar-Athlete of the Month-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Mets say they're considering Tim Tebow for spot in 60-man player pool-- Yahoo Sports
Report: NBA to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts for Orlando restart-- Yahoo Sports
NWSL alters national anthem policy after mass demonstrations, will let players stay in locker room-- Yahoo Sports
In letter, NFLPA directs player agents to educate clients on coronavirus risk factors-- ESPN
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie says he recently tested positive for coronavirus-- ESPN
----
