TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 29th

The Hoosier Daily: June 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Four-star guard Isaac McKneely recaps his spring breakout
Tweets of the Day
ICYMI: 2022 Braden Smith and 2023 Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn got after it yesterday in one heck of a game. Smith finished with 39 points, while Gibbs-Lawhorn had 31. Both have IU interest.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 28, 2020
12:47 seconds of highlights below. Enjoy. #iubb https://t.co/u7rUEYAL2v
⭐️ @IndianaMBB and @OhioStateHoops have landed the most 5-star recruits in @bigten history pic.twitter.com/tnbxLzHFdE— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 28, 2020
“ion neva call myself the goat i leave that to the ppl”🔱🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/nfJfz2xqt7— 2 (@Jacobi_Moore2) June 29, 2020
June 28, 2020
Headlines
HOOSIERS OFF TO SCORCHING START AT GRAND PARK SUMMER LEAGUE-- Hoosier Sports Report
USC’S LOSS IS IU’S GAIN WITH TANK ESPALIN-- Hoosier Sports Report
Mercer, Hoosiers make another splash in recruiting-- Crimson Quarry
Arrest at Monroe Lake spurs IU football players to voice concern over racial profiling-- Indiana Daily Student
Powell, Kleimola receive Big Ten Medal of Honor for IU-- Indiana Daily Student
IU track and field’s Ben Veatch named CoSIDA Academic All-American-- Indiana Daily Student
----
