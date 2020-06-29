 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 29th
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: June 29th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Four-star guard Isaac McKneely recaps his spring breakout

IU baseball not missing a beat this offseason

HOOSIERS OFF TO SCORCHING START AT GRAND PARK SUMMER LEAGUE-- Hoosier Sports Report

USC’S LOSS IS IU’S GAIN WITH TANK ESPALIN-- Hoosier Sports Report

Mercer, Hoosiers make another splash in recruiting-- Crimson Quarry

Arrest at Monroe Lake spurs IU football players to voice concern over racial profiling-- Indiana Daily Student

Powell, Kleimola receive Big Ten Medal of Honor for IU-- Indiana Daily Student

IU track and field’s Ben Veatch named CoSIDA Academic All-American-- Indiana Daily Student

Cam Newton agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots-- Yahoo Sports

Dustin Johnson makes it interesting, nonetheless holds on to win Travelers-- Yahoo Sports

Report: Patriots lose third-round draft pick, $1 million in fines for filming Bengals coaching staff-- Yahoo Sports

Denny Hamlin wins weather-delayed Pocono 350-- ESPN

Jazz's Rudy Gobert says he still has trouble smelling 3 months after coronavirus diagnosis-- ESPN

