TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 29th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

ICYMI: 2022 Braden Smith and 2023 Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn got after it yesterday in one heck of a game. Smith finished with 39 points, while Gibbs-Lawhorn had 31. Both have IU interest.



12:47 seconds of highlights below. Enjoy. #iubb https://t.co/u7rUEYAL2v — Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 28, 2020

“ion neva call myself the goat i leave that to the ppl”🔱🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/nfJfz2xqt7 — 2 (@Jacobi_Moore2) June 29, 2020

Headlines

Other Global Headlines