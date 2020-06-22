TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: June 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Thank you to all the coaches who are recruiting me, blessed to be in the position I’m in.... Top10 ! pic.twitter.com/viNfVsA4z9— Robert Jackson (@robjackson215) June 21, 2020
Will there be any NCAA live periods during the late summer or early fall? A look at players who are surging without coaches watching and #NBADraft talk between myself, @coreyevans_10 and @RivalsDan in this weekend's #RivalsRoundtable https://t.co/qEyjrFSrlU pic.twitter.com/lFaDVVyokm— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) June 20, 2020
Before Collin Hartman committed to #iubb, he almost found himself at #Purdue.https://t.co/5isFFTqypy— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 21, 2020
Nick Sheridan's salary will more than double. #iufbhttps://t.co/68ED9P3Gz5— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 21, 2020
Headlines
IU’S PENN SPEAKING OUT IN HOMETOWN OF LOUISVILLE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men's golfers take All-America Scholar honors-- Indiana Daily Student
Former Ivy League Player of the Year joins IU softball as transfer-- Indiana Daily Student
Other Global Headlines
Mark Cuban: NBA may let fans push noise into the arena-- Yahoo Sports
Report: NBA concerned about coronavirus spike in Florida as bubble plan takes shape-- Yahoo Sports
Report: Dak Prescott will sign franchise tender Monday, but long-term deal is still possible-- Yahoo Sports
Justin Haley wins at Talladega for his first Xfinity Series victory-- ESPN
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.