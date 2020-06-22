 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 22nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: June 22nd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Hot Board: Class of 2022

Blake Wesley Interview

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU’S PENN SPEAKING OUT IN HOMETOWN OF LOUISVILLE-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men's golfers take All-America Scholar honors-- Indiana Daily Student

Former Ivy League Player of the Year joins IU softball as transfer-- Indiana Daily Student

Other Global Headlines

Mark Cuban: NBA may let fans push noise into the arena-- Yahoo Sports

Report: NBA concerned about coronavirus spike in Florida as bubble plan takes shape-- Yahoo Sports

Report: Dak Prescott will sign franchise tender Monday, but long-term deal is still possible-- Yahoo Sports

Justin Haley wins at Talladega for his first Xfinity Series victory-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}