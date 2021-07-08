The Hoosier Daily: July 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
2023 point guard Gabe Cupps earns Indiana offer following strong spring
Indiana keeps four-star WR Omar Cooper in-state
June pays huge dividends for Tom Allen and Hoosiers
ISB 7/7/2021: Joined by Kyle Neddenriep, Bob Kravitz, & Jeremy Gray
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Clancy, Dabagia Named WGCA All-American Scholars -- IU Athletics
Multiple Sports Boost Cooper Jones -- IU Athletics
Ulrich Earns Gatorade Athlete of the Year Accolades -- IU Athletics
4-star receiver Omar Cooper chooses IU over WVU -- Crimson Quarry
Doyel: NCAA, Indiana General Assembly shrug as NIL causes chaos -- IndyStar
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
----
