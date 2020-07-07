TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 7th

The Hoosier Daily: July 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
🎉 Happy birthday to these two! pic.twitter.com/8UcZRU9WzA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 6, 2020
Trail tales: A.J. Guyton didn't commit until after his senior season, unusual for the time. But he bet on himself and, in doing so, became one of the most-prolific players in IU basketball history: https://t.co/JRyXbbeHdF via @indystar #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) July 6, 2020
Big Guard. In transition this is what CBB coaches want to see at the HIGH level. No layups. pic.twitter.com/MWhNNB60pI— Aaron Holmes (@CoachHolmes20) July 6, 2020
This is our home. pic.twitter.com/tZ9CPMKbx3— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 6, 2020
"I'll remember that day a lot more than even the day we won the national championship."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 6, 2020
Randy Wittman and former @IndianaMBB stars recently assembled to discuss Bob Knight's long-awaited Assembly Hall return.
More ➡️ https://t.co/UC20bzQu5a pic.twitter.com/fCnFtPJqXd
Bounce back from the holiday weekend with some intensity, courtesy of @CoachAllenIU. #MotivationMonday pic.twitter.com/82cQIb85mX— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 6, 2020
Headlines
IU WOMEN’S TRANSFER PATTERSON FINDING HER FOOTING-- Hoosier Sports Report
Former IU basketball players reunite in national tournament-- Indiana Daily Student
Former IU basketball star Victor Oladipo to sit out remainder of NBA season-- Indiana Daily Student
Imagine This – Taylor Part of Difference-Making Secondary-- IU Athletics
The Right Fit – Lockwood Brings What IU Women’s Soccer Needs-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Patrick Mahomes agrees to 10-year extension with Chiefs, reportedly worth $450 million-- Yahoo Sports
Joey Gallo becomes latest MLB star to test positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports
Iowa State's Rasir Bolton: Transfer from Penn State due to coach's 'noose' remark-- ESPN
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal-- ESPN
WNBA players to wear jerseys with names of women killed; 'Say Her Name' on warm-ups-- ESPN
