 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 7th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 7th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Monday Mailbag: Pack line defense, season outlook, 2020 class

IU WOMEN’S TRANSFER PATTERSON FINDING HER FOOTING-- Hoosier Sports Report

Former IU basketball players reunite in national tournament-- Indiana Daily Student

Former IU basketball star Victor Oladipo to sit out remainder of NBA season-- Indiana Daily Student

Imagine This – Taylor Part of Difference-Making Secondary-- IU Athletics

The Right Fit – Lockwood Brings What IU Women’s Soccer Needs-- IU Athletics

Patrick Mahomes agrees to 10-year extension with Chiefs, reportedly worth $450 million-- Yahoo Sports

Joey Gallo becomes latest MLB star to test positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports

Iowa State's Rasir Bolton: Transfer from Penn State due to coach's 'noose' remark-- ESPN

Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal-- ESPN

WNBA players to wear jerseys with names of women killed; 'Say Her Name' on warm-ups-- ESPN

{{ article.author_name }}