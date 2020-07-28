TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 28th

The Hoosier Daily: July 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
July 27, 2020
🎉 Big week for #iubb birthdays! pic.twitter.com/AdrGMmgF25— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 27, 2020
Start your week with this how-to-tackle tutorial, courtesy of Tiawan Mullen.@Mullen_7era | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/lGidMzz9P2— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 27, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University 🙏🏿@coach_peoples @IndianaFootball @BALLERSCHOICE1 pic.twitter.com/t2JlqX1ysL— Zeiqui Lawton (@ZeiquiL) July 27, 2020
Looks like no invite to the NBA Combine for Devonte Green. #iubb https://t.co/PCLtbPf8KK— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 27, 2020
NFL placed Cody Latimer of the Washington Football Team on the Commissioner Exempt List. Latimer was charged with multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in May.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2020
That lineman from 1993 was Bloomington South's Bo Barzilauskas, of course.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 27, 2020
Also, IU commits Donaven McCulley (Lawrence North) and Cooper Jones (Valparaiso) featured here. #iufb https://t.co/xZyaauTqqz
Headlines
IU GRAD GUTJAHR PLAYING, REHABBING WITH FIRE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU’s first women’s basketball coach Bea Gorton dies at 73-- Indiana Daily Student
As sports slowly reopen, liability concerns remain-- The Herald Bulletin
2020 Indiana Football Position Preview: Defensive line-- The Hoosier Network
IU Athletics Mourns Loss of Phil Westfall-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Kyrie Irving starts $1.5 million fund for WNBA players sitting out season-- Yahoo Sports
Vikings athletic trainer and COVID-19 infection control officer tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports
MLB not considering canceling season after Marlins coronavirus outbreak-- Yahoo Sports
Dave Martinez concerned about Marlins' coronavirus outbreak: 'I'm scared. I really am'-- Yahoo Sports
