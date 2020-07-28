 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 28th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 28th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

2021 Virginia wide receiver cites Whop Philyor as reason for IU interest

2022 PG Avery Brown 'very excited' following Indiana offer

Monday Mailbag: 2020 class, IU's preferred pace, 2022 offers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU GRAD GUTJAHR PLAYING, REHABBING WITH FIRE-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’s first women’s basketball coach Bea Gorton dies at 73-- Indiana Daily Student

As sports slowly reopen, liability concerns remain-- The Herald Bulletin

2020 Indiana Football Position Preview: Defensive line-- The Hoosier Network

IU Athletics Mourns Loss of Phil Westfall-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Kyrie Irving starts $1.5 million fund for WNBA players sitting out season-- Yahoo Sports

Vikings athletic trainer and COVID-19 infection control officer tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports

MLB not considering canceling season after Marlins coronavirus outbreak-- Yahoo Sports

Dave Martinez concerned about Marlins' coronavirus outbreak: 'I'm scared. I really am'-- Yahoo Sports

{{ article.author_name }}