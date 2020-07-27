TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 27th

The Hoosier Daily: July 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tom Crean talks recruiting during COVID and what he misses most about IU
Tweets of the Day
New 2022 offer for Indiana. The Massachusetts PG shot 39% from three last season and also had a 17-assist game. Well-rounded guard. #iubb https://t.co/oLVQpTRyWj— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 26, 2020
🔴 Indiana Memorable Moments ⚪️— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) July 26, 2020
March 28, 1987 • The largest college basketball crowd at the time witnessed Indiana take down another top ranked team. UNLV went into the 87 Final Four 37-1. After beating them, IU claimed their 5th title and most recent title #IUBB pic.twitter.com/vaWRPF3D2U
#iubb in Scrimmages yesterday:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) July 26, 2020
🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#RepTheDistrict): 13 pts, 7 rebs
🏀 Noah Vonleh (#MileHighBasketball): 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 Yogi Ferrell @YogiFerrell11 (#SacramentoProud): 3 pts, 2 rebs
🏀 Juwan Morgan @juwanmorgan (#TakeNote): 2 pts, 2 rebs
A sad day for Hoosier Nation with the passing of Phil Westfall. So much more than an athlete. Lifelong contributor of self to Indiana University. #iufb https://t.co/WGjayINFqt— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 25, 2020
Headlines
BROWNE RECLASSIFIES TO 2020, COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosier trio named preseason candidates for Maxwell Award-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: How the coronavirus stole basketball-- Indiana Daily Student
IU Athletics Mourns Loss of Phil Westfall-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Astros star Justin Verlander sidelined for 'a couple weeks' with forearm injury-- Yahoo Sports
Angels star Shohei Ohtani fails to record an out in return to pitching-- Yahoo Sports
Sources: Giants releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas-- ESPN
