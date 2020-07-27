 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 27th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 27th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tom Crean talks recruiting during COVID and what he misses most about IU

2022 Introduction: Avery Brown

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

BROWNE RECLASSIFIES TO 2020, COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosier trio named preseason candidates for Maxwell Award-- Crimson Quarry

OPINION: How the coronavirus stole basketball-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Athletics Mourns Loss of Phil Westfall-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Astros star Justin Verlander sidelined for 'a couple weeks' with forearm injury-- Yahoo Sports

Angels star Shohei Ohtani fails to record an out in return to pitching-- Yahoo Sports

Sources: Giants releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas-- ESPN

