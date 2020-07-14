 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 14th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 14th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://heraldbulletin.com
https://heraldbulletin.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Former Indiana Mr. Basketball, IU player Steve Bouchie passes away

Big Ten Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen named to Bednarik Award Watch List

WATCH: Trey Kaufman talks improvements in game, summer recruiting updates

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

MULLEN NAMED TO PRESEASON BEDNARIK WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

Mo Creek had himself a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry

Watch List SZN is underway-- Crimson Quarry

Former IU basketball national champion Steve Bouchie dies at 59-- Indiana Daily Student

Mullen Lands On Bednarik Award Watch List-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NBA announces two out of 322 coronavirus tests came back positive as players report to bubble-- Yahoo Sports

NFL’s Washington franchise officially has a new name coming-- Yahoo Sports

The Patriot League becomes second Division I conference to cancel fall sports-- Yahoo Sports

Tons of Redskins nickname options have been trademarked by a guy in Virginia-- Yahoo Sports

Rockets' Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}