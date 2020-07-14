TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 14th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

1️⃣ of just 11 sophomores to make the list! #IUFB 's @Mullen_7era lands on the Bednarik Award Watch List. #bednarikaward #maxwellfootball #ncfaa 📝 https://t.co/zXqktIZtnY pic.twitter.com/eH39Fn8xnd

"The biggest thing for me is developing, whatever team can make me the best player" Class of 2021 standout Trey Kaufman considering all of his offers, including #iubb https://t.co/VDWxgB9aRk

🎉 Couple big days of #iubb birthdays this week! pic.twitter.com/VW44bZMYoo

The only B1G team on the list? ➡️ @IndianaMBB https://t.co/Euus1smeTi

Former IU basketball national champion Steve Bouchie dies at 59-- Indiana Daily Student

Mo Creek had himself a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry

