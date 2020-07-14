TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 14th

The Hoosier Daily: July 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Former Indiana Mr. Basketball, IU player Steve Bouchie passes away
Big Ten Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?
Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen named to Bednarik Award Watch List
WATCH: Trey Kaufman talks improvements in game, summer recruiting updates
Tweets of the Day
1️⃣ of just 11 sophomores to make the list!#IUFB's @Mullen_7era lands on the Bednarik Award Watch List.#bednarikaward #maxwellfootball #ncfaa— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 13, 2020
📝 https://t.co/zXqktIZtnY pic.twitter.com/eH39Fn8xnd
"The biggest thing for me is developing, whatever team can make me the best player"— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 13, 2020
Class of 2021 standout Trey Kaufman considering all of his offers, including #iubbhttps://t.co/VDWxgB9aRk
🎉 Couple big days of #iubb birthdays this week! pic.twitter.com/VW44bZMYoo— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 13, 2020
📍 Indiana, our Indiana pic.twitter.com/IxHhrtFRSw— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) July 13, 2020
The only B1G team on the list?— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 13, 2020
➡️ @IndianaMBB https://t.co/Euus1smeTi
Headlines
MULLEN NAMED TO PRESEASON BEDNARIK WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
Mo Creek had himself a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry
Watch List SZN is underway-- Crimson Quarry
Former IU basketball national champion Steve Bouchie dies at 59-- Indiana Daily Student
Mullen Lands On Bednarik Award Watch List-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NBA announces two out of 322 coronavirus tests came back positive as players report to bubble-- Yahoo Sports
NFL’s Washington franchise officially has a new name coming-- Yahoo Sports
The Patriot League becomes second Division I conference to cancel fall sports-- Yahoo Sports
Tons of Redskins nickname options have been trademarked by a guy in Virginia-- Yahoo Sports
Rockets' Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus-- ESPN
----
