The Hoosier Daily: January 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Scoring droughts deflate Hoosiers in 75-59 loss at Maryland
Instant Reaction: No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59
Indiana shows signs of road struggles, though for different reasons
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 75-59 loss in College Park
Videos
Tweets of the Day
My goal isn’t to win 6 games and play in a bowl game I want to play for the B1G title, the rose bowl, and/or the playoff so if you’re with us and believe in it great, if you don’t then great but keep that energy cause change is happening just don’t be a fan later... #GoHoosiers— David Baker🥇 (@db4hunnit) January 5, 2020
Learn the story behind this 1987 Steve Alford Chevy Player Of The Game Award (by @IUArtifacts) https://t.co/58Httxbpae#iubb pic.twitter.com/Idw3hKAsLd— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) January 4, 2020
Headlines
Insider: IU basketball needs serious soul-searching after yet another heavy defeat -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s offensive flaws exposed in 75-59 loss at Maryland -- Inside The Hall
IU men’s basketball outclassed by No. 15 Maryland in 75-59 loss -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The gap continues to widen between IU and the top of the Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student
My Two Cents: January Could Be a Bloodbath For Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
Video: Mark Turgeon reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall
----
