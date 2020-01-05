News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 4

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Scoring droughts deflate Hoosiers in 75-59 loss at Maryland

Instant Reaction: No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59

Minute After: Maryland

Indiana shows signs of road struggles, though for different reasons

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 75-59 loss in College Park

Report: William Inge headed to Fresno State

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU basketball needs serious soul-searching after yet another heavy defeat -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana’s offensive flaws exposed in 75-59 loss at Maryland -- Inside The Hall

IU men’s basketball outclassed by No. 15 Maryland in 75-59 loss -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: The gap continues to widen between IU and the top of the Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student

My Two Cents: January Could Be a Bloodbath For Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

Video: Mark Turgeon reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}