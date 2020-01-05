Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

My goal isn’t to win 6 games and play in a bowl game I want to play for the B1G title, the rose bowl, and/or the playoff so if you’re with us and believe in it great, if you don’t then great but keep that energy cause change is happening just don’t be a fan later... #GoHoosiers

Learn the story behind this 1987 Steve Alford Chevy Player Of The Game Award (by @IUArtifacts ) https://t.co/58Httxbpae #iubb pic.twitter.com/Idw3hKAsLd

Insider: IU basketball needs serious soul-searching after yet another heavy defeat -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana’s offensive flaws exposed in 75-59 loss at Maryland -- Inside The Hall

IU men’s basketball outclassed by No. 15 Maryland in 75-59 loss -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: The gap continues to widen between IU and the top of the Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student

My Two Cents: January Could Be a Bloodbath For Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

Video: Mark Turgeon reacts to win over Indiana -- Inside The Hall