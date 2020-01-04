Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Last night my college football career really came to an end.. not the end we wanted but the 2019 season was a blessing and I’m so glad to have been apart of it. What many do not know about this season is about 2… https://t.co/WbqFhi8IYb

Hoosier nation did so much for me. I played my heart out for y’all I promise. Thank u all for everything. #pathtothedraft #Indiana4eva #FreeDaGuys pic.twitter.com/lbFqp2c56V

The end to an incredible journey... so many lessons, experiences, and friendships that’ll last a lifetime. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches that have believed in me since the… https://t.co/0XWgpMpGss

Proud to say that I’ll leave this place better than I found it. Indiana, you will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for the best 5 years of my life. One chapter down, next chapter awaits.... pic.twitter.com/SGXK5ilz4H

It was an honor #HoosierNation KB Out ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lFxdhaq1Oq

#iubb opens as an 8-point dog at Maryland, o/u 139.5. Pomeroy puts it at 7 & gives the Hoosiers a 24% chance of victory.

Virginia JUCO offensive tackle Amelio Moran has received an Indiana offer. #iufb https://t.co/OOfd9DOweQ

Ball State OC and QB coach Joey Lynch will be added to the new staff at Colorado State. Joey is the son of former Indiana head coach Bill Lynch. #iufb https://t.co/dHgwAnDDGC

What's next? With future bright, fans should expect more from IU football going forward -- Indianapolis Star

What To Watch For: A massive test in Maryland -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Basketball vs Maryland: Know your opponent, preview, prediction -- Hoosier State of Mind

Archie Miller on IU basketball re-entering Big Ten play: 'We've got to get better.' -- Bloomington Herald Times

GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2) -- Hoosier Maven