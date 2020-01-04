News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 06:44:07 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 4

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Lehman: Indiana must shed its past to move on to the future

Before the Tip: Indiana at Maryland

Kenpom Preview: Maryland

Walk-through: Maryland

B1G Power Ranks: January 3

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

What's next? With future bright, fans should expect more from IU football going forward -- Indianapolis Star

What To Watch For: A massive test in Maryland -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Basketball vs Maryland: Know your opponent, preview, prediction -- Hoosier State of Mind

Archie Miller on IU basketball re-entering Big Ten play: 'We've got to get better.' -- Bloomington Herald Times

GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2) -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}