The Hoosier Daily: January 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Last night my college football career really came to an end.. not the end we wanted but the 2019 season was a blessing and I’m so glad to have been apart of it. What many do not know about this season is about 2… https://t.co/WbqFhi8IYb— Dr. Love #️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ (@DaVondreLove52) January 3, 2020
Hoosier nation did so much for me. I played my heart out for y’all I promise. Thank u all for everything. #pathtothedraft #Indiana4eva #FreeDaGuys pic.twitter.com/lbFqp2c56V— Lul Kwon Jones (@jones_reakwon) January 3, 2020
The end to an incredible journey... so many lessons, experiences, and friendships that’ll last a lifetime. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches that have believed in me since the… https://t.co/0XWgpMpGss— Simon Stepaniak (@SimonStepaniak) January 3, 2020
Proud to say that I’ll leave this place better than I found it. Indiana, you will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for the best 5 years of my life. One chapter down, next chapter awaits.... pic.twitter.com/SGXK5ilz4H— Hunter Littlejohn (@lilbigjohn68) January 3, 2020
It was an honor #HoosierNation KB Out ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lFxdhaq1Oq— KB2️⃣9️⃣ (@Khalil__B) January 3, 2020
#iubb opens as an 8-point dog at Maryland, o/u 139.5. Pomeroy puts it at 7 & gives the Hoosiers a 24% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 4, 2020
Virginia JUCO offensive tackle Amelio Moran has received an Indiana offer. #iufb https://t.co/OOfd9DOweQ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 4, 2020
Ball State OC and QB coach Joey Lynch will be added to the new staff at Colorado State. Joey is the son of former Indiana head coach Bill Lynch. #iufb https://t.co/dHgwAnDDGC— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 4, 2020
What's next? With future bright, fans should expect more from IU football going forward -- Indianapolis Star
What To Watch For: A massive test in Maryland -- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Basketball vs Maryland: Know your opponent, preview, prediction -- Hoosier State of Mind
Archie Miller on IU basketball re-entering Big Ten play: 'We've got to get better.' -- Bloomington Herald Times
GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2) -- Hoosier Maven
