TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 3rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Huge second half not enough to lift Hoosiers in Outback Bowl

Ole Miss Edges Indiana 26-20, Bowl Win Drought Continues

WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Outback Bowl loss

Tuttle falls just short of leading IU to bowl win with separated shoulder

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Outback Bowl stumble reopens old scars for IU football, won't change perception of program-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS FALL SHORT AGAIN IN BOWL, THIS TIME 26-20 TO OLE MISS IN THE OUTBACK-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20-- Crimson Quarry

IU Notebook: Negative turnover margin costly in Outback Bowl loss-- The Herald Bulletin

Kravitz: Indiana’s Outback Bowl appearance was memorable — for the wrong reasons-- The Athletic: Indiana

Postgame Quotes: Outback Bowl-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

