The Hoosier Daily: January 28
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Georgia DE Jalen Mayala commits to Indiana
Source: Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey enters name into transfer portal
Junior day visitors react to Indiana's annual event Sunday
Tom Allen bet on himself. His new assistants are betting on him too.
WATCH: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren visits Indiana
Big Ten Power Rankings: January 27
CrimsonCast, Ep. 657: Short versus Maryland
Videos
Tweets of the Day
it’s over 💯— Jalen Richard Mayala (@jalenmayala) January 27, 2020
COMMITTED #LEO 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ #GoHoosiers #HoosierNation #GGG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T9Loe1mS0F
Career-High 50 PTS for @TheofficialEG10! 🚀— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 28, 2020
🏀 50 PTS
➡️ 6 REB
✔️ W pic.twitter.com/3GzjQKrRXF
On his radio show, Archie Miller says Race Thompson "probably" won't be available for the Penn State game. #iubb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 28, 2020
Tevin Coleman's shoulder feeling better, hopeful for Sunday https://t.co/ILeUctWGTI— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 28, 2020
New Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is speaking to the media in Memorial Stadium right now.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 27, 2020
"It's been a spectacular two days in Indiana."
Huge thank you to Coach Miller and staff for hosting 2021 SG Aminu Mohammed very awesome environment u guys have for college basketball enjoyed meeting with Coach Miller and staff look forward to a return visit soon best wishes on the season ahead !!! Fans are awesome!!! pic.twitter.com/MlRx9vCcNk— Shawn Harmon (@Harmon64S) January 27, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Peyton Ramsey entering transfer portal isn't surprising, nor too troubling for IU -- Indianapolis Star
BERGER LIFTS NO. 20 IU WOMEN OVER MINNESOTA -- Hoosier Sports Report
HOOSIER QB RAMSEY IN TRANSFER PORTAL -- Hoosier Sports Report
JONES, WRIGHT REUNITE WITH ALLEN ON IU SIDELINE -- Hoosier Sports Report
No. 20 IU women's basketball leans heavily on guards in win over Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student
Grace Berger’s double-double pushes No. 20 IU women’s basketball past Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student
IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey enters name into transfer portal -- Indiana Daily Student
‘She was cooking’: Berger’s lights-out night gives Indiana second straight win -- The Hoosier Network
OPINION: Kobe Bryant's death blurred the end of IU men's basketball game -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Maryland was a matchup nightmare for IU -- Indiana Daily Student
Film Session: Maryland -- Inside The Hall
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.