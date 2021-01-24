TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 24th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

👋 Hi. We're back tomorrow. ESPN2. 12 p.m. ET https://t.co/O9nFWDpNfF pic.twitter.com/cmYdrio2G3

High Jump | Another weekend, another 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 for Grayson Rolen! 🥉 2.03m (6' 8") #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/BJc9M2i04I

Minimum 2 week pause for all Michigan Athletics. Indiana scheduled to play UM next Saturday, Jan 30. #iubb https://t.co/ZIygVt2MmX

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

