TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 24th

The Hoosier Daily: January 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Georgia DB Ryland Gandy sees hard work pay off with IU offer
WATCH: Jordan Geronimo talks Iowa performance, development in game
Tweets of the Day
Great effort, @j_hunter35. Keep working hard! #GoldJersey pic.twitter.com/UsP1EBks0c— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) January 23, 2021
👋 Hi. We're back tomorrow.— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 23, 2021
ESPN2. 12 p.m. EThttps://t.co/O9nFWDpNfF pic.twitter.com/cmYdrio2G3
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 24, 2021
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (#Rockets): 33 pts (6-9 3FG), 3 rebs
🏀 @juwanmorgan (#TakeNote): 3 pts
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 13 pts (3-6 3FG), 5 asts
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 13 pts (3-5 3FG), 2 asts
High Jump | Another weekend, another 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 for Grayson Rolen!— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 23, 2021
🥉 2.03m (6' 8")#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/BJc9M2i04I
Two #IUSD wins deserves a second view. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Cw6LQB667n— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 23, 2021
60m Hurdles | 🥉 Christian Goines 🥉@goinallout88 sets a new 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 time of 8.17! #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/2e9TsWbplT— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 23, 2021
Minimum 2 week pause for all Michigan Athletics.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 24, 2021
Indiana scheduled to play UM next Saturday, Jan 30. #iubb https://t.co/ZIygVt2MmX
Headlines
IU backcourt powers resurgent Iowa win, proves its importance for Hoosiers going forward-- Indy Star
Rutgers at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
Bringing energy key for IU men’s basketball against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student
14 Hoosiers Secure Wins at Gladstein Invitational on Saturday Afternoon-- IU Athletics
NOTES: Indiana Welcomes Rutgers on Sunday-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.