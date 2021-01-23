TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: January 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana puts on defensive clamps to spark monster win
2020 Season in Review: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Massachusetts offensive lineman talks Indiana offer
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Iowa
Jordan Geronimo provides energy, shows defensive potential in win over Iowa
Tweets of the Day
Good morning. 📼 Roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/n67kyiLVHu— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 22, 2021
👏👏👏 #IUBase pic.twitter.com/DB90IZ0R2K— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 22, 2021
Action all weekend. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4saZ8FSCHt— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) January 22, 2021
21 Pts | 5 3pm | 4 Reb | 2 Stl— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 23, 2021
Shoutout to OG pic.twitter.com/LNSKa15cwn
🔴 The Bolivars— Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 22, 2021
⚪ The Morans
🔴 The Rooks@IndianaWR takes brotherhood literally. pic.twitter.com/EaGDiRqlYm
Keep grindin' #iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/rkNDaCKcxk— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 22, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 23, 2021
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 21 pts (5-6 3FG), 4 rebs
🏀 @TheofficialEG10 (#Rockets): 20 pts, 3 asts
🏀 @VicOladipo (#Rockets): 13 pts, 3 asts
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 5 pts, 3 rebs
Headlines
IU basketball 'draws line in the sand' as Hoosiers bounce back in upset over No. 4 Iowa-- Indy Star
PENN PICKED 10TH BY INTER MIAMI IN MLS SUPERDRAFT-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU roundup: Preseason baseball honors, MLS SuperDraft, more-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana 81, Iowa 69: Archie Miller wanted better defense. He got his wish on Thursday night.-- The Hoosier Network
IUWS Announces 2020-21 Schedule-- IU Athletics
No. 7/12 Indiana Sweeps No. 17/14 Ohio State-- IU Athletics
