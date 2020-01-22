The Hoosier Daily: January 22
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Detailing every Indiana junior day visitor, where each stand with IU
Final Buzzer: Hoosiers in College Park
Tweets of the Day
Forever Grateful @IndianaFootball #LEO pic.twitter.com/jakOmHpbyU— Logan Justus (@LoganJustus22) January 22, 2020
Florida 2020 WR Marquez Bell includes Indiana in his top-four. #iufb https://t.co/tqBLRPDPf6— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 21, 2020
Nick Sheridan made an in-home visit with 2020 Mississippi OL Kahlil Benson today. #iufb https://t.co/gXWoPo2QvW— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 22, 2020
We have assigned Romeo Langford to the @maineredclaws.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2020
2024 IMG QB Ryan Downes receives an Indiana offer.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 21, 2020
He can make some throws. Here's his tape: https://t.co/mx1yWJ849o #iufb https://t.co/WyFUi5Vfl7
Headlines
IU basketball stock watch: Archie Miller's insistence on going big paying off for Hoosiers -- Indianapolis Star
IU men’s basketball ready for challenge No. 11 Michigan State presents -- Indiana Daily Student
Bracketology: NCAA Tournament projection as of January 21, 2020 -- Inside The Hall
Miller Sees an Emerging Defense That Could be the Reason Why the Hoosiers Finish Strong -- The Daily Hoosier
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.