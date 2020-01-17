News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 17

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Source: FAU coach Jason Jones to be named Indiana safeties coach

Indiana's shooting woes betray defensive improvements

Final Buzzer: Rutgers

NCAA Outlook: January 16

Running list of junior day visitors

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

2020 East-West Shrine Bowl: Nick Westbrook back on track -- NFL.com

EX-FAU, OLE MISS DBS COACH JONES COMPLETES STAFF -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU hires Jones as safeties coach, moves Teegardin to special teams -- The Herald Bulletin

Insider: Retiring IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox wasn't afraid of change -- Indianapolis Star

Indy rallying to bring back 'Query & Schultz' sports radio show; it could happen -- Indianapolis Star

Mind Your Banners podcast: Looking for the good among the bad in IU basketball -- Indianapolis Star

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}