The Hoosier Daily: January 17
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Source: FAU coach Jason Jones to be named Indiana safeties coach
Indiana's shooting woes betray defensive improvements
Tweets of the Day
Source confirms with https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh that Indiana will name Florida Atlantic defensive backs coach Jason Jones its safeties coach. Current safeties coach Kasey Teegardin to move to special teams coordinator.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 16, 2020
Jones coached at Ole Miss for six seasons before 2019. #iufb
Check out my Hudl Highlight - Tilton Academy Highlights 2019-20, on @Hudl at - https://t.co/tTwUQsE1El— Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) January 16, 2020
In case you're wondering, and even if you're not, Indiana leads the Big Ten in men's basketball attendance at 15,762.— Pete DiPrimio (@pdiprimio) January 17, 2020
Final in overtime pic.twitter.com/Zmx0EQ9aeT— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 17, 2020
Noted here that Indiana signee Javon Swinton is seven points away from breaking his high school’s all-time scoring record. #iufb https://t.co/xKsQKDwKXj— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 16, 2020
Headlines
----
