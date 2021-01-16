TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 16th

The Hoosier Daily: January 16th
Tweets of the Day
Gods plan... 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HALMKIRQPB— StevieScott (@Steviescott8_) January 15, 2021
Game time set for our Feb. 2 meeting with Illinois. pic.twitter.com/2NuEi9tp4F— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 15, 2021
"Impact. It's about impacting lives."@IndianaFootball head coach @CoachAllenIU spoke to @SCMerrifield about what his 2020 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award nomination means to him and the challenges of this season. pic.twitter.com/lywY486MOb— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) January 15, 2021
7️⃣ more days. Get ready. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TTWLFHONx2— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 15, 2021
The 2020-21 #IUSD officially begins tomorrow!https://t.co/RwC8DM3lHb pic.twitter.com/XbwscjXKFl— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 15, 2021
Headlines
Indiana football RB Stevie Scott enters 2021 NFL draft, will forgo senior season-- Indy Star
OPINION: Processing IU men’s basketball’s loss to Purdue with Freudian defense mechanisms-- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers Travel to No. 3 Michigan-- IU Athletics
IUSD Opens 2021 Season at Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center-- IU Athletics
IUTF Opens Up The 2021 Indoor Season At Michigan-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
