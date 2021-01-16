 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 16th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 16th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Where Are They Now: Mayberry thankful for his time at Indiana

Indiana resorts to old habits in Purdue loss

Stevie Scott declares for NFL Draft


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana football RB Stevie Scott enters 2021 NFL draft, will forgo senior season-- Indy Star

OPINION: Processing IU men’s basketball’s loss to Purdue with Freudian defense mechanisms-- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers Travel to No. 3 Michigan-- IU Athletics

IUSD Opens 2021 Season at Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center-- IU Athletics

IUTF Opens Up The 2021 Indoor Season At Michigan-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup        

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

{{ article.author_name }}