The Hoosier Daily: January 16
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Backcourt can't extend success onto the road in loss to Rutgers
Indiana not doing what it takes to win road games in the Big Ten
Instant Reaction: Rutgers 59, Indiana 50
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to Indiana's 59-50 loss to Rutgers
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Final box score for Indiana's 59-50 loss to Rutgers. #iubb pic.twitter.com/JcYvvbjxDl— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 16, 2020
Three-point numbers continue to tumble for Indiana. Shooting 29.7% from three (301st in nation), representing 20.1% of its total points scored (349 out of 353). #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 16, 2020
Indiana was 4-for-36 on field goal attempts that weren't layups in tonight's loss to Rutgers. #iubb— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) January 16, 2020
The worst in program history. On the heels of a season where it was the worst in program history. Which, of course, followed the prior worst 3pt% season in program history. https://t.co/AIHiqBwl2W— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 16, 2020
Of course a three-point legend is gonna go with the one that starts with “Arc.” Go Hoosiers! #ArchieGrape #IUBB @HoosierHystrcs @Archie_Miller @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/doISg8rdmD— Ice Breakers (@IceBreakersMint) January 15, 2020
Headlines
Poor shooting once again lets IU down in road loss to Rutgers -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: IU basketball stays tough but still can't shoot -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIER OFFENSE FALTERS IN 59-50 LOSS AT RUTGERS -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s basketball produces lowest point total of the season in loss to Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student
The Good, Bad and Ugly from Indiana’s loss at Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network
OPINION: IU wastes its momentum from Ohio State win against Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Basketball: Long scoring droughts doom Hoosiers in loss at Rutgers -- Hoosier State of Mind
