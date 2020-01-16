Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Final box score for Indiana's 59-50 loss to Rutgers. #iubb pic.twitter.com/JcYvvbjxDl

Three-point numbers continue to tumble for Indiana. Shooting 29.7% from three (301st in nation), representing 20.1% of its total points scored (349 out of 353). #iubb

Indiana was 4-for-36 on field goal attempts that weren't layups in tonight's loss to Rutgers. #iubb

The worst in program history. On the heels of a season where it was the worst in program history. Which, of course, followed the prior worst 3pt% season in program history. https://t.co/AIHiqBwl2W

Of course a three-point legend is gonna go with the one that starts with “Arc.” Go Hoosiers! #ArchieGrape #IUBB @HoosierHystrcs @Archie_Miller @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/doISg8rdmD

Poor shooting once again lets IU down in road loss to Rutgers -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: IU basketball stays tough but still can't shoot -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIER OFFENSE FALTERS IN 59-50 LOSS AT RUTGERS -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball produces lowest point total of the season in loss to Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Indiana’s loss at Rutgers -- The Hoosier Network

OPINION: IU wastes its momentum from Ohio State win against Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Basketball: Long scoring droughts doom Hoosiers in loss at Rutgers -- Hoosier State of Mind