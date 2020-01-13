News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 07:37:26 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 13

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Notebook: Nick Sheridan introduced as Indiana offensive coordinator

Final Buzzer: Ohio State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IOWA SQUEAKS PAST NO. 12 IU WOMEN IN 2OT -- Hoosier Sports Report

No. 12 IU women’s basketball falls to Iowa in double overtime thriller -- Indiana Daily Student

IUWBB learns it needs its leaders in loss at Iowa -- The Hoosier Network

‘It’s unbelievable’: Lifelong IU men’s basketball fan attends first game -- Indiana Daily Student

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}