The Hoosier Daily: January 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
That'll do it in Iowa City— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 13, 2020
Penn - 24 points
Gulbe - 18 points, 9 rebounds
Berger - 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists pic.twitter.com/p5kSqw4MHV
This week @Caleb_Murphy76 moved in at @IUBloomington and started another chapter in his football journey @IndianaFootball— Senator Sam (@WWSenatorSam) January 12, 2020
Good luck Caleb. You will always be a Senator and the @senatorfamily is behind you 100%!#WWeGrow SENATOR PRIDE pic.twitter.com/oW6qK4gVuJ
Headlines
IOWA SQUEAKS PAST NO. 12 IU WOMEN IN 2OT -- Hoosier Sports Report
No. 12 IU women’s basketball falls to Iowa in double overtime thriller -- Indiana Daily Student
IUWBB learns it needs its leaders in loss at Iowa -- The Hoosier Network
‘It’s unbelievable’: Lifelong IU men’s basketball fan attends first game -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.