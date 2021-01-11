TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 11th

The Hoosier Daily: January 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Jerome Hunter: 'I know the type of player that I can be'
After The Game With Todd Leary
Hoosiers escape, beat Nebraska 84-76 in unconvincing fashion
WATCH: Archie Miller, Rob Phinisee react to win over Nebraska
Aggressive Rob Phinisee leads balanced offensive attack for IU
Tweets of the Day
That does it. Hoosiers win. pic.twitter.com/SJWN6KnTfc— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 11, 2021
Roll the tape. 🎞 pic.twitter.com/qH6YiBo5x2— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 11, 2021
Forever thankful! #LEO pic.twitter.com/G4jwhttkKI— Harry Crider (@HarryCrider) January 10, 2021
Make it six in a row over the Badgers 😉— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 10, 2021
Patberg leads the way with 21 points
Holmes - 14 points, 9 rebounds
Berger - 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds pic.twitter.com/4ELnLbK8Fl
All the best plays from today's win over Wisconsin! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/H5J4BR9YE8— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 11, 2021
The effort for this Steel of the Game was worth it for this @IndianaMBB bucket.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 11, 2021
📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/Uo4thbSRd6
Best finish to a game I’ve been in 😌 https://t.co/70OjGm2eg2— A Black Man (@JaleenSmith0) January 9, 2021
Headlines
IU basketball squanders lead but holds off Nebraska-- Indy Star
Huskers weren't letting IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis beat them, and he beat them anyway-- Indy Star
NO. 19 IU WOMEN SHOOT PAST WISCONSIN, 74-49-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU’S CRIDER WILL NOT RETURN IN 2021-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Indiana 84, Nebraska 76-- Crimson Quarry
IU wrestling drops season opener 39-3 against Illinois-- Indiana Daily Student
USA Swimming Names 2021 National Junior Team-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.