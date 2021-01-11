 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 11th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 11th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com
https://www.andymohrhonda.com

Scene on TheHoosier 

Crider declares for NFL Draft

Jerome Hunter: 'I know the type of player that I can be'

After The Game With Todd Leary

Hoosiers escape, beat Nebraska 84-76 in unconvincing fashion

WATCH: Archie Miller, Rob Phinisee react to win over Nebraska

Aggressive Rob Phinisee leads balanced offensive attack for IU

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

IU basketball squanders lead but holds off Nebraska-- Indy Star

Huskers weren't letting IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis beat them, and he beat them anyway-- Indy Star

NO. 19 IU WOMEN SHOOT PAST WISCONSIN, 74-49-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’S CRIDER WILL NOT RETURN IN 2021-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Indiana 84, Nebraska 76-- Crimson Quarry

IU wrestling drops season opener 39-3 against Illinois-- Indiana Daily Student

USA Swimming Names 2021 National Junior Team-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}