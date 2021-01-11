TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 11th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

That does it. Hoosiers win. pic.twitter.com/SJWN6KnTfc

Make it six in a row over the Badgers 😉 Patberg leads the way with 21 points Holmes - 14 points, 9 rebounds Berger - 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds pic.twitter.com/4ELnLbK8Fl

All the best plays from today's win over Wisconsin! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/H5J4BR9YE8

The effort for this Steel of the Game was worth it for this @IndianaMBB bucket. 📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/Uo4thbSRd6

Best finish to a game I’ve been in 😌 https://t.co/70OjGm2eg2

IU’S CRIDER WILL NOT RETURN IN 2021-- Hoosier Sports Report

Huskers weren't letting IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis beat them, and he beat them anyway-- Indy Star

