The Hoosier Daily: February 26
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Five-star Evansville guard Khristian Lander commits to Indiana
What is Indiana getting in five-star Khristian Lander?
Tweets of the Day
I want to say thank you to all of the coaches that have ever recruited me and that have taken the time out their day to do so. This was a long thought out decision but I’ve decided on the college I will be attending .....STAYING HOME ⚪️🔴 GO HOOSIERS pic.twitter.com/P0HgzBqUJg— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) February 26, 2020
Sheeesh🤯 #hoosiernation🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0Ykqgq9y81— Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) February 26, 2020
Fam. 🔴⚪️🏀🔥#IUBB pic.twitter.com/TBZlnMGdP7— btown@l3alfam (@btownl3alfam1) February 26, 2020
OG put Serge Ibaka on scarves, and I guess Serge Ibaka puts OG on dunks. #iubb https://t.co/0BjF9GQsMi— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 26, 2020
𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 pic.twitter.com/VAO9mNeNVc— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 25, 2020
Simon Stepaniak's measurements at the combine earlier this morning.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 25, 2020
Interesting that his right hand is almost an inch smaller than his left. Not that hand size means much for an offensive guard. #iufb https://t.co/CEYKKsJtwM
Heard on the Hoosier: .@Nick_Baumgart and I discuss...— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 25, 2020
- Rooming in Quad One
- The Justin Smith vortex
- Rebirth of physicality
- Looking ahead to Purdue
- Recruiting notes
- More #iubb #iufb https://t.co/HlvLkaOYPw
Headlines
Insider: Khristian Lander pledge latest sign of IU program momentum under Archie Miller -- Indianapolis Star
REITZ’S LANDER COMMITS TO THE HOOSIERS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Top-ranked point guard Khristian Lander commits to IU men’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student
2021 five-star point guard Khristian Lander commits to Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Video collection: Five-star Evansville Reitz point guard Khristian Lander -- Inside The Hall
State of Basketball: Part 5 – The Anderson Wigwam -- Inside The Hall
Wise to be recognized ahead of final home game for IU women’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.