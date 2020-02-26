News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 07:12:29 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 26

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

Seen on TheHoosier

Five-star Evansville guard Khristian Lander commits to Indiana

What is Indiana getting in five-star Khristian Lander?

HOTH: Rooming in Quad One

Home-opener vs. Butler cancelled

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Khristian Lander pledge latest sign of IU program momentum under Archie Miller -- Indianapolis Star

REITZ’S LANDER COMMITS TO THE HOOSIERS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Top-ranked point guard Khristian Lander commits to IU men’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student

2021 five-star point guard Khristian Lander commits to Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Video collection: Five-star Evansville Reitz point guard Khristian Lander -- Inside The Hall

State of Basketball: Part 5 – The Anderson Wigwam -- Inside The Hall

Wise to be recognized ahead of final home game for IU women’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}