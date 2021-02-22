TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: February 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Start hot. 🔥 Stay hot. pic.twitter.com/ovjao67MIe— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 21, 2021
📅This week's game times are set#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/IDQgFXqxjO— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 21, 2021
IU assistant coach @JasonTsirtsis previews the dual vs. Purdue. pic.twitter.com/kB6CMdofX3— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 21, 2021
Hoosiers get the W! pic.twitter.com/CLkdVTzlqf— Indiana Men's Tennis (@IndianaMTennis) February 21, 2021
6-1. #IUWP pic.twitter.com/SyJwhixIP8— Indiana Water Polo (@IndianaWPolo) February 21, 2021
To. The. Wire. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hyLPZPlXKl— IU Women's Tennis (@IndianaWTennis) February 21, 2021
Headlines
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
