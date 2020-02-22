Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Final: Bloomington South, No. 1 in 4A, defeats Greencastle 84-42. IU signee Anthony Leal scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Within touching distance of the South scoring record now. #iubb

Noah Jager throws it up, Anthony Leal throws it down with style. #iubb pic.twitter.com/CE8hvIHRS9

With a brother in the NFL, IU's Cameron Knight getting early start on making his own name -- Indianapolis Star

IU BASEBALL BESTS UT MARTIN -- Hoosier Sports Report

Incoming freshman Lewis adds speed to IU defensive line -- The Herald Bulletin

What to Expect: Penn State -- Inside The Hall

Stanford Graduate Transfer Powell to Boost IU’s Offensive Line -- IU Athletics