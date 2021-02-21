TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 21st

The Hoosier Daily: February 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/IxyiZRsuP0— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 20, 2021
Women's Pole Vault | All Indiana.— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 20, 2021
1. Anna Watson - 4.05m (13' 3.5")
2. Kara Deady - 3.75m (12' 3.5")
3. Gaby Hoke - 3.45m (11' 3.75")#IUTF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/5pbJze5L8v
HUGE second half from the Hoosiers to earn the win! #IUWP pic.twitter.com/zOHIbgdEKM— Indiana Water Polo (@IndianaWPolo) February 20, 2021
7 steals for Thompson – a career high. pic.twitter.com/TseZXhOLkZ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 20, 2021
Men's 800m | Hoosiers claim the top-3. 😤— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 20, 2021
🥇: Teddy Browning - 1:51.11
🥈: Aaron Bennett - 1:52.39
🥉: Dustin Horter - 1:52.83#IUTF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/G4M2vbCv4o
Battle with the Boilermakers.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 20, 2021
📝 https://t.co/kTFFIjA9hD pic.twitter.com/qecOK0nq1s
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 21, 2021
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 5 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
🏀 @YogiFerrell11 (@slcstars): 28 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, 3 stls
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
