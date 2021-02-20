TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 20th

The Hoosier Daily: February 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
NCAA allowing limited fan attendance at NCAA Tournament
South Carolina standout WR Zack Chalmers welcomes offer from Indiana
Indiana GA hired as O-Line coach at Minot State University
WATCH: Rob Phinisee previews Michigan State, talks IU's improved play
Know Your Opponent: Michigan State
Rob Phinisee's under-appreciated defense, 'playing free' mindset key for IU
Big Ten reschedules postponed Indiana-Michigan State game for March 2nd
Tweets of the Day
📆 Schedule update 📆— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 20, 2021
Indiana and Michigan State will face off again in East Lansing on March 2. pic.twitter.com/0Nd3U0Tepq
Nice start to the season. pic.twitter.com/2Fwhx7e42j— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 19, 2021
💪💪💪 #IUBase https://t.co/UOHqfsQDbX— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 19, 2021
Team Captains— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 19, 2021
⚪️ @DonnellWashin12
🔴 @Willham_35
⚪️ @jamoran125
🔴 @grooks34 pic.twitter.com/zEzJKXh1NU
February 19, 2021
Back home again in Indiana. ⚪️🔴— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 19, 2021
👉: https://t.co/hMKtAVmu0X#IUTF | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/smAeWG5INT
Headlines
Insider: Jerome Hunter's winding road might be straightening out at the right time for IU-- Indy Star
BEZERRA BRACE LEADS IU SOCCER TO 3-0 WIN IN OPENER-- Hoosier Sports Report
Michigan State at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
IU seeking toughness in matchup with Michigan State-- The Herald Bulletin
IU women’s soccer makes returns against Northwestern on Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Comes up Short Against No. 8 Penn State, 3-1-- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Travel to Purdue for Regular Season Finale on BTN-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.