TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 20th

The Hoosier Daily: February 20th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

NCAA allowing limited fan attendance at NCAA Tournament

South Carolina standout WR Zack Chalmers welcomes offer from Indiana

Indiana GA hired as O-Line coach at Minot State University

WATCH: Rob Phinisee previews Michigan State, talks IU's improved play

Know Your Opponent: Michigan State

Rob Phinisee's under-appreciated defense, 'playing free' mindset key for IU

Big Ten reschedules postponed Indiana-Michigan State game for March 2nd

Insider: Jerome Hunter's winding road might be straightening out at the right time for IU-- Indy Star

BEZERRA BRACE LEADS IU SOCCER TO 3-0 WIN IN OPENER-- Hoosier Sports Report

Michigan State at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

IU seeking toughness in matchup with Michigan State-- The Herald Bulletin

IU women’s soccer makes returns against Northwestern on Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Comes up Short Against No. 8 Penn State, 3-1-- IU Athletics

Hoosiers Travel to Purdue for Regular Season Finale on BTN-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


