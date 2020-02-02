The Hoosier Daily: February 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
IU's lack of physicality bleeds into most identifiable traits at Ohio State
Indiana fails to mirror Ohio State offense in 68-59 loss
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Ohio State
Videos
Tweets of the Day
4A #1 Bloomington South 69, 3A#1 Silver Creek 66— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) February 2, 2020
Final
Anthony Leal's game-winner...#iubb pic.twitter.com/P92mKKIRAY
By popular demand, here’s Trey Galloway’s electrifying play of the night for @CMABasketball and @CulverAthletics. I’d say it’s a #SCTop10 candidate pic.twitter.com/X3i622YWo8— Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) February 2, 2020
Final box score in Indiana's 68-59 loss at Ohio State #iubb pic.twitter.com/KqNKNx8rIL— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 1, 2020
Headlines
Archie Miller on IU's potholed season: 'We're going to have to change paths.' -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s soft performance inside leads to its third straight loss -- The Athletic
HOOSIERS’ SKID HITS THREE AT OSU, 68-59 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Ohio State -- Inside The Hall
IU’s front court struggles once again in loss to Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball fails to take advantage of its strengths in 68-59 loss to Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Road losses are acceptable, lack of energy isn’t -- Indiana Daily Student
As Indiana season hits ‘pothole,’ frustration must turn to leadership -- The Hoosier Network
Chris Holtmann throws support behind DJ Carton -- Eleven Warriors
Ohio State rolls to 68-59 win over Indiana in first game without DJ Carton -- Eleven Warriors
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.