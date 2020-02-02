News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 2

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

IU's lack of physicality bleeds into most identifiable traits at Ohio State

Indiana fails to mirror Ohio State offense in 68-59 loss

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss at Ohio State

Instant Reaction: Ohio State 68, Indiana 59

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Archie Miller on IU's potholed season: 'We're going to have to change paths.' -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana’s soft performance inside leads to its third straight loss -- The Athletic

HOOSIERS’ SKID HITS THREE AT OSU, 68-59 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Ohio State -- Inside The Hall

IU’s front court struggles once again in loss to Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball fails to take advantage of its strengths in 68-59 loss to Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Road losses are acceptable, lack of energy isn’t -- Indiana Daily Student

As Indiana season hits ‘pothole,’ frustration must turn to leadership -- The Hoosier Network

Chris Holtmann throws support behind DJ Carton -- Eleven Warriors

Ohio State rolls to 68-59 win over Indiana in first game without DJ Carton -- Eleven Warriors

