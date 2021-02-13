 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 13th
The Hoosier Daily: February 13th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

McDonald's Nuggets: Top spots for coaches; Tennessee; Indiana

Ethan Nation talks Indiana offer, relationship with Charlton Warren

TheHoosierPod: CJ Gunn commitment, Iowa + Northwestern recap, OSU preview

2022 Introduction: Tyrell Ward

Know Your Opponent: Ohio State

Trip to No. 5 Ohio State gives IU chance to change season's course, program narrative-- Indy Star

Allen loves the fit with versatile signee Holt-Bennett-- Crimson Quarry

Sophomore surprises spark Indiana, Ohio State-- The Herald Bulletin

IU men’s golf to compete at 3-day Mobile Bay Intercollegiate-- Indiana Daily Student

What To Watch For: How Indiana basketball could steal one in Columbus against No. 4 Ohio State-- The Hoosier Network

Seven Personal Records Fall on Day One of B1G SPIRE Invitational-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup    

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

