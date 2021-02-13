TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 13th

The Hoosier Daily: February 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
McDonald's Nuggets: Top spots for coaches; Tennessee; Indiana
Ethan Nation talks Indiana offer, relationship with Charlton Warren
TheHoosierPod: CJ Gunn commitment, Iowa + Northwestern recap, OSU preview
2022 Introduction: Tyrell Ward
Tweets of the Day
How good has @grace_berger34 been this season, you ask?— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 12, 2021
She has 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 triple-doubles...nobody else in @ncaawbb has more than one. 🤯@IndianaWBB // @wslam pic.twitter.com/V1hkyXPZDk
🚨 B1G hoops after dark ↴ pic.twitter.com/H4fW4LOq7U— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 12, 2021
Understand your potential and 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝙄𝙏. pic.twitter.com/gJJ4PTTJJN— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 12, 2021
𝔹𝟙𝔾 𝕊𝕡𝕚𝕣𝕖 𝕀𝕟𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕖 - Men's Distance Medley Relay— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 12, 2021
🥇 Browning → Vaughn → Williams → Schadler
⏱️: 9:36.25#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/71mwjrRPpc
Flame thrower @plat_david is spending his Summer of 2021 on the Cape. #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/Eol6NLGscJ— iubase.com (@iubase17) February 13, 2021
Another Opportunity.— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 12, 2021
📝 https://t.co/5MM7zGCm3m pic.twitter.com/O5BPXbrZGU
Headlines
Trip to No. 5 Ohio State gives IU chance to change season's course, program narrative-- Indy Star
Allen loves the fit with versatile signee Holt-Bennett-- Crimson Quarry
Sophomore surprises spark Indiana, Ohio State-- The Herald Bulletin
IU men’s golf to compete at 3-day Mobile Bay Intercollegiate-- Indiana Daily Student
What To Watch For: How Indiana basketball could steal one in Columbus against No. 4 Ohio State-- The Hoosier Network
Seven Personal Records Fall on Day One of B1G SPIRE Invitational-- IU Athletics
