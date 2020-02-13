News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 13

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Source: Indiana to hire former MSU coach Ron Burton as next DL coach

Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Iowa

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Iowa

Indiana anticipates growth with the expectation to win in 2020

Lineup Watch: Purdue

Insider: Whatever changes IU coach Archie Miller makes need to click quickly -- Indianapolis Star

IU SEARCHING FOR LEADERS AS NO. 21 IOWA ARRIVES -- Hoosier Sports Report

HOOSIERS HIRING BURTON AS D-LINE COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU Basketball Recruiting: Checking in on 2020 Signee Jordan Geronimo -- The Daily Hoosier

What to Expect: Iowa -- Inside The Hall

HOOSIERS PICKED FIFTH IN PRESEASON B1G POLL -- Hoosier Sports Report

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

{{ article.author_name }}