The Hoosier Daily: February 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Source: Indiana to hire former MSU coach Ron Burton as next DL coach
Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Iowa
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Iowa
Indiana anticipates growth with the expectation to win in 2020
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Indiana will hire former Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton as its new defensive line coach, per a source. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 13, 2020
Some visual evidence of how important tomorrow's game against Iowa is for Indiana. #iubb https://t.co/Yx3MxIWRAK— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 12, 2020
#iubb opens as a 1-point favorite vs. Iowa, o/u 149. Pomeroy likes the Hawkeyes by a point and gives the Hoosiers a 49% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) February 12, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Whatever changes IU coach Archie Miller makes need to click quickly -- Indianapolis Star
IU SEARCHING FOR LEADERS AS NO. 21 IOWA ARRIVES -- Hoosier Sports Report
HOOSIERS HIRING BURTON AS D-LINE COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU Basketball Recruiting: Checking in on 2020 Signee Jordan Geronimo -- The Daily Hoosier
What to Expect: Iowa -- Inside The Hall
HOOSIERS PICKED FIFTH IN PRESEASON B1G POLL -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.