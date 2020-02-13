Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Indiana will hire former Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton as its new defensive line coach, per a source. #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 13, 2020

Some visual evidence of how important tomorrow's game against Iowa is for Indiana. #iubb https://t.co/Yx3MxIWRAK — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 12, 2020

#iubb opens as a 1-point favorite vs. Iowa, o/u 149. Pomeroy likes the Hawkeyes by a point and gives the Hoosiers a 49% chance of victory. — Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) February 12, 2020

Headlines