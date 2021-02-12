TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 12th

The Hoosier Daily: February 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
2023 Florida linebacker Troy Bowles talks offer from Hoosiers
2021 Outlook: Fryfogle brings back playmaking skills at receiver
Tom Allen: 'We have to keep working'
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List
Tweets of the Day
‼️ TJD lands on the @NaismithTrophy Midseason Team. pic.twitter.com/uZUDsxLLeo— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 11, 2021
First NCAA DI Coaches Rankings@DonnellWashin12 8️⃣ (174)@grooks34 1️⃣7️⃣ (149)@Brock_Hudkins 2️⃣0️⃣ (125)— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 11, 2021
Nick South 2️⃣5️⃣ (165) pic.twitter.com/6yN0By4ZV5
Home sweet home. 💞— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) February 11, 2021
📝: https://t.co/vlkyhVBorL pic.twitter.com/Nn0CtqA3my
One for the win column. pic.twitter.com/UKUl1Lnv3N— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 11, 2021
Taking the show on the road to Iowa and SPIRE. 🚌— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 11, 2021
✏️: https://t.co/nFTsf0ZiJ7#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/XCDWnylJMZ
Tell me Grace Berger had a triple double without telling me Grace Berger had triple double 😉 pic.twitter.com/0nXocNCirB— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 11, 2021
Headlines
IU basketball's Steve Green, Brian Evans talk Bob Knight and ... Zzz ... snoring-- Indy Star
JACKSON-DAVIS ADDED TO NAISMITH MIDSEASON TEAM-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football position review: Linebackers-- Crimson Quarry
IU wrestling stays home to take on Maryland on Sunday-- Indiana Daily Student
Deland McCullough ‘Jumps’ at Chance for IU Return-- IU Athletics
Toughness Takes the Lead in IU's Overtime Win-- IU Athletics
----
